UK government introduces Digital Markets Bill to Parliament

The UK government has published a draft of its Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCCB), which aims to establish a new regulator to challenge the growing dominance of big tech firms.

The Bill will place the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) – a new division of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which was first announced in December 2020 – on a statutory footing, and give it powers to challenge “excessive dominance”.

This includes allowing the DMU to set tailored rules for how firms with “strategic market status” behave and operate, as well as carry out “targeted interventions” to help open up paths for startups and other smaller firms that have previously struggled to compete in key digital markets.

As an example, the government said the DMU may instruct the biggest tech firms to provide more choice and transparency for their users, which could include ordering them to break down any restrictive technical barriers they have put up to prevent people from using different devices and systems.

The DMU could also instruct firms to open up their data to rival search engines, or increase the transparency of how their app store or marketplace review systems work. In May 2022, then digital minister Chris Philp confirmed this pro-competition data sharing will not include users’ personal information.

If firms do not abide by the DMU’s rules, it will also have the power to fine them up to 10% of their global turnover.

However, the DMU’s role is limited to policing those firms with strategic market status, which is defined as any tech company that generates at least £25bn in global turnover, or £1bn in the UK.

Codes of conduct All of these measures will come into effect as soon as possible, following parliamentary approval and subject to the publication of guidance. At the request of the government, the DMU started pre-emptively drafting legally binding codes of conduct to prevent anti-competitive behaviour in digital markets in April 2021. “Today’s announcement shows we are proudly pro-growth and pro-innovation across the board in the tech sector, seeking to open up new opportunities for all firms, however small or large they are, while empowering consumers,” said Paul Scully, minister for tech and the digital economy. “The Prime Minister has made his intention to secure growth and innovation within every corner of our economy very clear – the new Digital Markets Unit will help fulfil this important priority for the UK in the digital economy.” Under the DMCCB, the CMA itself will also receive new powers and tools so it can investigate competition problems and take action faster. This includes allowing it to enforce consumer law directly rather than have it go through lengthy court processes, as well as reward compensation to consumers or issue financial penalties for non-compliance with either the law or notices from the CMA, which could also reach up to 10% of their global turnover.