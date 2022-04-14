Lack of expertise hurting UK government’s cyber preparedness

The war on Ukraine has forced topics around cyber preparedness within government organisations and owners or providers of critical national infrastructure (CNI) to the fore, but in the UK in particular, such bodies face big problems in areas around skills and expertise, which are creating barriers to improvement.

This is according to a report compiled by Trellix – the artist formerly known as McAfee – and pollsters Vanson Bourne in late 2021, which gathered the opinions of hundreds of security pros at government agencies and CNI organisations in France, Germany and the UK. Even though the fieldwork was conducted months before Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the issues it raises are highly relevant in the context of the war.

“Cyber attacks are as much a part of modern warfare as the use of physical weapons. Attacks against critical infrastructure are nothing new, but the last few months have opened more eyes to the activities of many governments and hacking groups as they directly target those assets and systems vital to a nation’s economic security, safety and public health,” said Trellix Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) vice-president Fabien Rech.

Trellix found that 41% of UK respondents said a lack of staff resources was the biggest barrier to implementing new cyber solutions, while 39% identified a lack of trusted partner suppliers to assist, and 35% said they lacked sufficient implementation expertise.

In France, security pros tended to find tender and bidding processes more of an issue, but also cited a lack of trusted partners, budget, and ignorance of cyber among organisational leadership. German responders also faced problems with tendering, and similar problems to both the British and French.

From a technological perspective, UK-based respondents cited endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security modernisation as the most mature defensive solutions, with 37% saying they were “fully deployed” in this area. Zero trust tailed with 32%, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) was cited by 31% – Brits tended to think MFA was more difficult than average to implement, as well.

The French, on the other hand, are doing much better on MFA, with 47% of respondents claiming full deployment, 35% saying they had fully deployed EDR-XDR, and 33% and 30% saying they had fully implemented cloud security modernisation and zero trust respectively.

In contrast to this, the Germans tended to be better on cloud security modernisation, which 40% claimed to have fully implemented, followed by zero trust at 32%, MFA at 30% and EDR-XDR at 27%.