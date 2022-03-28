SES taps Thales to extend connectivity across Europe, Africa and Asia

As part of a commitment to the satellite provider running to three craft, Thales Alenia Space has won an order from SES to supply the SES-26 software-defined geostationary (GEO) satellite to maintain and expand the range of content delivery and connectivity services to telecommunications operators, internet service providers and governmental organisations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The digital satellite with both Ku-band and C-band frequencies will replace SES’s NSS-12 satellite at 57 degrees East, one of SES’s longest-held and most valuable orbital positions. From this key location at the crossroads of three continents – Europe, Africa and Asia – SES will continue to deliver content and connectivity solutions to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Facilitating connections from the heart of Europe across Africa and the Middle East, SES-26 supports both Ku-band and C-band frequencies, will be an important platform to support government communications solutions in the region, and is synergic with the company’s recently announced definitive agreement for the acquisition of DRS GES.

The deal will see SES become the first commercial customer for Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration), a product line allowing “seamless” telecommunications mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to the demand and flexibility for broadband connectivity services. The order also forms part of a three-satellite commitment to Thales Alenia which comprises two satellites that will be deployed at SES’s first and most important orbital location, 19.2 degrees East

“We are honoured that SES has renewed its confidence in Thales Alenia Space and our Space Inspire software-defined solution,” remarked Thales Alenia Space CEO Hervé Derrey. “This new contract follows the recent order to build Astra 1P and Astra 1Q and strengthens the strong partnership between SES and Thales Alenia Space. Once again, I’m happy to share this new success with the French and European space agencies – CNES and ESA – which contributed to making it possible thanks to their support.

“For over 20 years, satellites at 57 degrees East have been at the centrepiece of our connectivity network bridging Europe to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From broadcasting video content across Europe and Africa to delivering connectivity services for aviation, maritime and government, SES-26 underlines our commitment to the growth of our business and to our customers,” added SES CEO Steve Collar.

“We are delighted to work with our long-term partner Thales Alenia Space to push the boundaries of next-generation satellite capabilities and deliver the flexible innovation that enables us to stay ahead of our customers’ evolving needs.”

SES also noted that the procurement of the satellite remains within its previously announced capital expenditure outlook for 2022-2026 and is fully compliant with the company’s financial policy.