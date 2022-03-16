SmarTone, Ericsson team to empower businesses with industry-first connectivity boost app

Ericsson has introduced an end-user-ready application that boosts mobile connectivity when it is needed most – ensuring optimal mobile experiences.

Called Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost, the app will be introduced to the enterprise and consumer markets through communications service providers (CSPs) and can be used on any device connected to a 4G or 5G network.

It is being targeted at a market that Ericsson believes is potentially made up of billions of consumers and business-users globally. The app will be offered as a service to reduce time to market, is available to CSPs globally and is designed to be white-labelled for service providers to sell under their own brand.

Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost is powered by Ericsson One Network, a cloud-based intelligent platform based on flexible network application programming interfaces (APIs), which the company claims makes it easy for developers to innovate new applications on 5G.

“Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost instantly maximises your content and user experience in a dynamic way that has not been possible before,” said Martin Zander, head of One Network Solutions at Ericsson. “If you are downloading or uploading a file on the go, need to run a video-conference, interacting with a business application, or having a gaming session from your mobile, it just works without any hassle.

“The mobile application will allow service providers to better utilise unused capabilities in their networks. This is a great example of how we innovate to help service providers monetise their 4G and 5G network investments to the benefit of consumers, business users and enterprises.”

Hong Kong telecoms provider SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings will be the first CSP in the world to offer the app to its customers. Established in 1996 and a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties, SmarTone has operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, offering voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets.

The company claims to have spearheaded 5G development in Hong Kong since May 2020, with the launch of its territory-wide 5G services.

SmarTone chief technology officer Stephen Chau said: “We understand that customers may occasionally need to boost their mobile data connectivity when they are in business-critical or important social-networking situations.

“Thanks to this new innovative application, our network is now capable of offering our customers the possibility to boost connectivity in an easy-to-use mobile app, allowing them to always stay on top of things, as well as enjoy the best network experience on SmarTone’s network.”