Verizon Business and Atos team on predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Looking to transform the way companies can leverage predictive analytics, allowing them to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase revenue, Verizon Business and Atos Computer Vision have forged a partnership to power intelligent internet of things (IoT) solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing for global businesses, government and communities.

The 5G edge solution will combine technologies from the business communications services and products provider and those from the digital transformation firm with the aim of allowing organisations to create immersive digital experiences that fully exercise 5G environments on the edge of their networks, representing, claimed the suppliers, the next breakthrough in business value.

The Verizon-Atos solution also provides an end-to-end architecture that includes hardware, 5G, application and automation, field services and service desk support. Furthermore, the companies assure that the joint solution can overcome scalability and latency challenges cost-effectively.

Verizon will implement Atos Computer Vision platform in its private 5G multi-access edge computing as part of the joint solution for enterprises, providing ready-to-deploy business use cases in various industries. The Atos platform plays a role in bringing key capabilities in AI-powered video analytics to mission-critical environments.

Verizon’s use of Atos’s BullSequana Edge servers is seen as being able to strengthen its 5G edge offerings and will unlock new use cases, advancements of network security, connectivity and data management. Use cases are said to encompass a range of industries, including transport, industrials, logistics and manufacturing. It is designed to highlight the impact that secure, multi-access edge computing can have on an organisation’s bottom line.

The joint solution will focus initially on large-scale cloud and AI-powered data analytics with the intention of helping businesses operate more efficiently. In one of the use cases, the platform will analyse 180 billion data points every hour. Using this system, the engineers and operators will be able to pinpoint exactly when and where operation downtime is predicted, up to 30 days in advance.

Further, key metrics and trends will lead to operational efficiency and remove points of failure over time. These insights can come from a localised part of the system and can be applied across a global landscape.

Through their partnership, Atos and Verizon claim to have positioned themselves as trusted 5G partners for enterprise clients across all sectors.

“This new, joint solution will provide enterprise customers with an unprecedented level of insight into their operations, and we’re excited about the prospect of building on our existing partnership with Atos,” claimed Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin.

“We know the future will be built on our leading 5G network, and today’s announcement is another example of how our products and solutions are having a genuine impact on business efficiency and revenue today,” she added.

“We are proud to combine our uniquely positioned digital transformations in telecommunications and edge computing with Verizon Business’s reliable, high-performance 5G networks to revolutionise the way people live, work and play,” added Atos head of telecom, media and technology Jean-Philippe Poirault.

“This industry-leading partnership exemplifies how we will innovate the 5G marketplace to the benefit of new and exciting user experiences for both business and consumers alike.”