Direct action is a risky business for Ukraine's volunteer hackers

The past week has seen the coming-together of a ragtag band of what one might term cyber irregulars, determined to aid in the defence of Ukraine by hacking back against Russian invaders, but security experts warn that such direct action is highly inadvisable, definitely illegal, and could cause serious damage in the real world.

Officially, the government of Ukraine itself has led on the creation of a volunteer IT army to conduct cyber attacks against Russian targets in an early initiative that, according to Reuters, is organising on a Telegram channel, and has been tasked with attacking Russian businesses and government bodies. The IT army has reportedly seen some successes in this. According to Wired, more than 175,000 people have signed on.

But the true numbers may be much higher because, unofficially, Kyiv has also been joined in its fight by legions of others including the likes of the Anonymous collective, which is notable for many campaigns of direct cyber action; individual hackers drawn to the conflict; and, so rumour has it, even moonlighting employees of cyber security companies.

Making matters worse is the addition of Russian vigilante hackers to the mix – including the Conti ransomware gang, which was roundly condemned by peers, including BlackCat/ALPHV, after it published statements in support of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In a subsequent incident, a pro-Ukraine Conti member has since been leaking the gang’s chat logs, resulting in a deluge of intel for threat researchers.

Either way, however long the attack on Ukraine lasts, it is now clear that civilian-led cyber warfare operations will be a feature of this, and future conflicts, as Pascal Geenens, cyber security threat director at Radware, commented: “IT armies and patriot hacktivists have become the new face of hybrid warfare. They are adding a new dynamic to nation-state attacks.”

Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech, told Computer Weekly: “There will be those who see this as a chance to flex their cyber muscles, using the conflict as dubious justification and with little thought for the consequences.

“There will be those who are genuinely aggrieved and want to do whatever they can to help. There will be those directly affected or involved on either side. There will be those who seek to gain from the situation. And there will be those, hopefully the silent majority, who are content to leave it well alone.”

Collateral damage “One of the fallouts for organisations and most significant threats is becoming collateral in a proxy war fought by these groups. Now more than ever, organisations across the globe need to take decisive steps to bolster their cyber security resilience,” said Geenens. Geenens explained the addition of non-Russian and Ukrainian threat actors is making it very difficult to establish what operations are being run by patriotic hacktivists and which by the authorities. He said that even if Russia and Ukraine agree a ceasefire, which seems unlikely at the time of writing, the digital conflict will continue in the hands of third-parties, increasing the risk of damaging spillover. Geenens described this spillover as “the most significant threat” for organisations, in part because hacktivists have historically targeted organisations whose views don’t align with theirs – Anonymous, for example, is notable for conducting offensive cyber ops against Daesh in Syria, and the anti-LGBTQ+ Westboro Baptist Church. Thanks to the interconnected nature of the global business community, this tendency could make any organisation a target based on who they work with. To avoid becoming collateral damage in guerrilla cyber warfare, Radware is advising organisations to pay attention to basic elements of security hygiene that will be hopefully familiar to IT teams from more normal times. This includes patching systems against known vulnerabilities, ensuring access controls are enforced with dual or multifactor authentication (MFA), enforcing strong passwords, reviewing and testing backups, enabling DDoS protections, educating staff on phishing attacks, implementing incident response plans, and auditing suppliers. Gareth Owenson, CTO and co-founder of Searchlight Security, added: “It is [also] recommended that organisations stay ahead of any potential cyber attacks by increasing threat intelligence capabilities. This could include monitoring the deep and dark web for early warning signs of threat actors targeting international organisations – particularly those more susceptible to nation-state attacks that are critical to supply chains.”