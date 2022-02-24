Benu teams with AWS for SASE-based cloud-native networks

Benu Networks is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow communication service providers (CSPs) to deploy cloud-native broadband network gateway (BNG) and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings on the global cloud giant’s infrastructure.

In the new world of hybrid work, many analysts note that for any business that really wants a transformative approach, SASE will be key. Benu believes these services can now be delivered by CSPs out of AWS Regions and Outposts anywhere in the AWS global footprint, thereby allowing ease of use in deployment to support any local or multi-national enterprise customer regardless of their location. The Benu BNG is deployed on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) as the service edge for wireline internet subscribers.

As one of the first companies to support the Broadband Forum standard for separation of the control plane from the user plane, the BNG is fully virtualised, cloud-native and runs on AWS Outposts as a service. The result, said Benu, is that CSPs can deploy services at a low total cost of ownership while increasing flexibility, agility and speed of new service delivery – all of which are amplified with AWS.

The BNG is the service edge of the carrier network for residential and business fixed line subscribers, which represent 80% of all internet traffic. It performs the key role of establishing and managing subscriber sessions. Benu regards SASE as the future of delivering security services from the cloud, allowing organisations to apply secure access no matter where their users, applications or devices are located.

“Benu Networks software enables carriers to combine private MPLS VPNs and SASE for their enterprise customers for a more integrated and holistic connectivity offering,” said the company’s CEO, Ajay Manuja. “We are very excited to be working with AWS, simplifying the manner in which service providers can deploy and manage our SASE, MPLS and BNG services.

“We are pleased to work with Benu Networks to bring cloud-native BNG and SASE services to the cloud,” said Sameer Vuyyuru, director and head of worldwide telecommunications business development at AWS.

“Service providers can now use AWS compute and network services, combined with cloud operational efficiency, to deliver new network services quickly and elastically – ultimately benefitting the consumers of modern internet connectivity with higher speeds, greater security and simplicity.”

Benu’s software-defined edge services are deployed by CSPs across the globe on five continents, with clients including Comcast, Cox, Verizon and Liberty Global UK subsidiary Verizon Media.

Explaining what the Benu technology could do for his company, Amilkar Torres, senior director of product and enablers at Liberty Latin America, said: “Moving to virtualised, cloud-native systems has created the opportunity to run network functions entirely in cloud infrastructure. This is an exciting development, and we are pleased to showcase this innovation using Benu Networks with AWS, demonstrating how this will work in practice and improve the deployment and scalability of our products in Latin America and the Caribbean.”