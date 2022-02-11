How the European Commission is responding to chip crisis

The global supply of semiconductors has impacted the plans of many European manufacturers that rely on chips sourced in the Far East.

Research from the European Central Bank (ECB), published in April 2021, found severe bottlenecks in some of the key manufacturing industries that rely heavily on semiconductors. For instance, the motor vehicle industry in Europe has been significantly affected by the chip shortage.

According to the ECB, in the first quarter of 2021, global production of passenger vehicles fell by almost 1.3 million, corresponding to a 11.3% decline against the last quarter of 2020 and a 2.8% decrease on the 2019 level of production.

Geopolitics has also led to a situation where Europe risks falling behind the technology innovation curve as China ramps up investment in high tech following US sanctions.

Globally, analyst Gartner, recently reported that the semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) production in 2021. But the top 10 OEMs increased their chip spending by 25.2%, accounting for 42.1% of the total market.

“Semiconductor vendors shipped more chips in 2021, but the OEMs’ demand was far stronger than the vendors’ production capacity,” said Masatsune Yamaji, research director at Gartner.

Looking at the main buyers of semiconductors, Gartner’s figures show that Apple and Samsung are by far the biggest purchasers of semiconductors, followed by Lenovo. Rounding off the top five are the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics and Dell. Overall, these five companies account for more than 32% of semiconductor purchases.

Looking the ramifications of the US sanctions against China, Daniel Clarke, analyst on GlobalData’s thematic research team, said: “US chip sanctions will impede China in the short term, but these sanctions have led China to invest over $1.4tn into advanced tech, including efforts to create a domestic semiconductor champion of their own. As a result, US sanctions will have had the unintended consequence of allowing China to become a global and self-sufficient semiconductor player in the long term.

“China’s lead in many advanced tech sectors is glaring, and US and European policy-makers are starting to wake up to the implications of being behind on core technologies.”

Gartner noted that the semiconductor shortage prevented manufacturers from increasing production. This impacted manufacturing of electric vehicles and electronic equipment, including smartphones and video game consoles. However, the chip shortage significantly increased selling prices, which meant OEMs spent much more on semiconductor procurement in 2021 than in previous years.