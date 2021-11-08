NHSX chief information officer outlines role of tech in achieving net zero targets

A senior leader at NHSX has outlined the digital delivery unit’s vision around how technology can support environmental goals for health and social care.

Sonia Patel, chief information officer (CIO) for the National Health Service (NHS) and care at NHSX, wrote about the role of digital in supporting the health system’s commitment to reaching its net zero carbon emissions targets.

Sustainability is part of NHSX’s What Good Looks Like (WGLL) framework for digital transformation, she said, adding that the health service as a whole is on track to deliver on the net zero promise.

With the strategic foundations laid out, NHSX is starting to receive approaches from providers and intensive care services wanting to know how to advance on that front. Launched in August 2021, the WGLL plan provides a vision for leaders with principles on how to accelerate digital change.

To make further progress on the net zero agenda across the NHS and care system through digital, Patel said the WGLL framework will see an assessment of its smart foundations element.

She said the scope of the assessment, to be published before the end of 2021, will be “much wider than sustainability”. However, it will outline the current state of organisations in terms of sustainable digital service delivery.

The sustainability assessment of WGLL “will cover data storage and hosting, travel and paper reduction, end user devices, and artificial intelligence and automation”, said Patel.

Moreover, Patel said NHSX commissioned research on the impact of digital on sustainability, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). The work was published in The journal of climate change and health.

The research looks into AI in healthcare, and presents methodologies for quantifying AI-associated emissions, as well as opportunities for using AI to support NHS emission reduction efforts. Metrics and common approaches to quantify climate impact in the field of AI are presented, and interpreted alongside healthcare AI.

According to Patel, the AI-focused research “demonstrates that considerations need to be made into further quantifying the carbon impact of these technologies”, as NHSX develops its plan for AI in health and care.

“All NHS leaders should be having the conversation about making our healthcare more sustainable, while continuing to deliver outstanding patient care,” she said. “This includes making sustainable choices for digital investment.”