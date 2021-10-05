CIO interview: Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer, KPMG

Taking charge of digital transformation, embedding a digital-first corporate culture, driving career paths for technologists and increasing diversity are all part of Lisa Heneghan’s role as chief digital officer at KPMG UK.

All this after initially setting out on a career journey in the retail sector: “I thought the retail industry was the place for me, although I quickly realised it wasn’t,” she says. “I don’t have a degree and my background was a management training course at Harrods.”

The only reason she ended up in technology was because her father had a business selling peripherals to PC makers, Heneghan tells Computer Weekly.

After working with him, she then continued in IT, moving to tech companies such as EMC, Sun and Oracle – something she did for about 15 years.

It was about 18 years ago, on the advice of some of her clients, that she moved into professional services, joining Deloitte, where she spent seven years before beginning her time at KPMG.

Today, she heads up KPMG’s internal and customer-facing teams of technologists, supporting the internal digital strategy and KPMG’s clients in their digital journeys.

She is on the executive committee, with responsibility across technology and a client-facing team of technologists made up of 2,000 people, with an enterprise-wide technology team that does internal technology.

KPMG’s digital transformation A great deal of her time is engaged in KPMG’s own digital transformation, with “a massive transformation agenda”. “My focus on our internal transformation agenda has been initially sorting out the foundations, making sure you have all the things you need to underpin transformation from both a technology and capability point of view, which for us involves really driving towards the cloud.” Part of her strategy has been to give some autonomy to business departments through putting chief technology officers (CTOs) in every department of the business. But embedding digital drive in departments does not end there. These business unit CTOs are supported by a group of staff, known as “digital ninjas”. Heneghan says this is part of KPMG’s strategy to tap into its demographic. This has helped KPMG change its culture. “We have about 900 digital ninjas in our organisation and these are people that sit in the different business departments, have a passion for technology and using it, understand the business they’re in, and can quickly adapt to use the [digital] tools we provide,” she says.

Finding the latest IT talent While digital ninjas often approach technology as an add-on to their normal role, KPMG is still eager to find the latest IT talent on the market. Heneghan says technologists should not feel they will be invisible engines at KPMG, but have career progression opportunities that weren't available in the past. "Something that has really shifted for us is driving career paths for technologists," she says. "About 10 years ago – even five – I don't think professional services firms were brilliant at delivering professional career paths for technologists. But we do this much better now and people do join us because they want to be technologists." Heneghan hopes opportunities will attract diversity as she realises, for example, that not enough of the people joining technology departments are women. Changing this is one of her passions. "If you look back to the 1980s when I started my career in technology, there wasn't a single female role model," she says. "It is a very different landscape now, with many women in senior roles leading technology at some of the biggest firms, but you still have some intrinsic boundaries in terms of how women perceive technology."

