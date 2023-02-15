UK saw fintech investment collapse in 2022, but remains a world leader

The UK fintech sector saw a steep drop in investment last year, but was still a top-three global destination for capital.

Investment in UK fintech from private equity and venture capitalist firms fell 56% in 2022, compared with the previous year, reaching $17.4bn compared with $39bn the previous year, according to KPMG.

In its latest Pulse of fintech report, KPMG said investments in the second half of 2022 were much lower than the first six months as “higher interest rates and inflation alongside downward pressure on valuations dampened investor appetite.”

There were 593 private equity and venture capital fintech deals in the UK in 2022, compared with 724 in 2021.

Despite the falling investments, KPMG’s UK head of financial services, Karim Haji, said it was a strong year for the UK fintech industry. “The UK is a major global player, with investment in UK fintech only behind that of the US and Australia,” he said.

Investment with UK fintechs attracted more funding than those in the rest of Europe combined.

Haji said 2022 was “a tale of two halves” with significantly more investment and deals in the first half of 2022 than the second half. “The variance highlights the shift in investor sentiment in the face of increasing geopolictical challenges.”

A total of $11.8bn investment was received in the UK during the first half of the year, with 365 deals, compared with $5.6bn investment and 228 deals in the second half.

Global investment in fintech last year, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital was $164bn, compared with $239bn in 2021, which was a record. There were just over 6,000 deals last year globally, compared with more than 7,300 in 2021.

Anton Ruddenklau, global fintech leader at KPMG International, said: “We’re seeing an incredible amount of interest in all manner of fintech companies, with record funding in areas such as blockchain and crypto, cyber security, and wealthtech. While payments remains a significant driver of fintech activity globally, the sector is broadening every day.”