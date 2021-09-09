Ericsson gets smart with 5G network services deployment

Ericsson has said it has redesigned network roll-out for the 5G age with the Intelligent Deployment suite of solutions, noting that with technology advancing rapidly and networks becoming more complex and diverse, there is a growing demand for a network deployment suited to the specific needs of service providers.

Intelligent Deployment is said to be “built on trust and data integrity”, affording service providers an end-to-end information process, guiding the workflow at every stage of their services. At the same time, it is designed to ensure the security and safety of data, providing user-friendly solutions and adopting any legal restrictions of the country in which they operate.

The tools are proposed as being the building block for optimum network life cycle management, connecting network design, installation, integration, acceptance, maintenance and services evolution. They comprise enablers such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation and a data-driven cloud-based architecture that support different functionalities service providers can use, such as intelligent site engineering, intelligent integration and remote access.

The solution can be configured to be outcome-based (such as buying professional services), subscription-based (buying access to standalone capabilities or to the entire offering), or a mix of both as and when needed for the entire intelligent deployment process or specifically for network deployment services. This will enable service providers to secure higher accuracy, transparency and cost efficiency.

Ericsson said that Intelligent Deployment will deliver the right network at the right time and use network data for continuous development and improvement. It added that the suite’s data-driven and digitised processes allow service providers to make network management decisions quicker and more effectively to meet market and user expectations, and that the integration of AI will ensure evolution of the network with the changing times.

“With our Intelligent Deployment solution, we are vastly improving the way we deploy networks, making it more agile, flexible and responsive to customer needs,” said Nello Califano, head of strategy and portfolio management at Ericsson Business Area Networks.

“This means we can deliver parts of our portfolio to service providers based on their specific requirements,” he said. “We use extensive data insights to offer new services as well as pre-empt problems when introducing intelligent monitoring of the network even after end of deployment. By investing more in our network services, we create better solutions for our customers.”

In the UK, these customers include Vodafone, which is using Intelligent Deployment solutions to speed up network upgrades. Drones and Lidar-based 3D technology are collecting high-definition imagery and data across 70 sites to deliver more digitised and efficient network deployment.

The launch of Intelligent Deployment comes hot on the heels of Ericsson announcing that it had completed the virtualisation of the core 5G network of Australian telco TPG Telecom as it aims to deploy the 5G Core for standalone 5G networks.

The completion of the 5G standalone Core Network is designed to assist the operator to cover 85% of the population in 10 of Australia’s largest cities and regions with its 5G network by the end of this year, while enabling it to deliver innovative services and emerging industry 5G applications with greater flexibility and scalability.

The 5G Core network is based on a network architecture enabling TPG to combine 4G and 5G technologies on one platform, delivering tailored services for its customers through network slicing, network exposure and edge capabilities.