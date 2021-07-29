Investigatory Powers Tribunal finds UK spy agencies unlawfully collected personal data

The UK’s intelligence services unlawfully collected data about the public’s internet and phone use, a court has found.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) found last week that the intelligence agencies’ use of the Telecommunications Act 1984 to harvest communications data about UK residents from phone and internet companies was in breach of EU law.

The court’s declaration is expected be followed by further legal challenges by Liberty and Privacy International to the UK’s surveillance regime.

The IPT’s ruling is the latest in a long-running legal action brought by the campaign group Privacy International challenging the legality of the intelligence services’ collection of bulk communications data and bulk personal data about UK citizens.

Ilia Siatitsa, programme director for Privacy International, said the IPT’s declaration had set the record straight “over the continuous violation of human rights standards by the UK government for many years”.

She added: “From a democratic society and rule of law perspective, it is very important. It sends a clear message to governments that they should always ensure there is an appropriate legal framework, accountability and transparency when using surveillance capabilities.”

The IPT’s decision applies to the surveillance regime under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA) until it was replaced by the Investigatory Powers Act in 2016.

Under the regime, UK intelligence agencies used Section 94 of the Telecommunications Act 1984 to collect data on the public’s phone and internet use, a practice that was kept secret from the public and Parliament until 2015.

The data collected does not include the content of emails and phone calls, but can nevertheless be used to build up a detailed picture of an individual, including their contacts and associates, how often they communicate with particular contacts, the websites they visit, and a record of their movements from phone GPS data.

The court said in a declaration last week that following a judgment by the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in October 2020, it was now clear that Section 94 of the Telecommunications Act 1984 was incompatible with EU law.

The CJEU ruled that collection of communications traffic data from telecoms and internet companies was a “particularly serious” interference in privacy rights.

It overturned claims by the UK that “national security” exemptions can override EU privacy law when harvesting people’s data from communications companies.

According to last week’s IPT judgment, the government accepted that the rules governing the scope and application of Section 94 were not sufficiently clear and precise.

It agreed that, contrary to EU law, the UK had no requirement for a court or an independent administrative body to review directions requiring internet and phone companies to supply their customers’ data to intelligence agencies.

Also in breach of EU law, there was no time limit in the legislation governing how long bulk data collection orders should last or any automatic expiry of the orders.

The IPT said that in finding Section 94 of the Telecommunications Act incompatible with EU law, it had not made any decision on the consequences of its declaration, which would be decided by the court in future hearings.

Judicial review Meanwhile, the campaigning groups Liberty and Privacy International are preparing further legal challenges. Privacy International has received permission to bring a judicial review seeking the public release of dissenting opinions from IPT judges which have been deemed too sensitive to disclose to the public or lawyers. Charles Flint QC and Susan O’Brien QC gave dissenting opinions in an IPT judgment on the legality of the UK’s data-sharing agreements with overseas intelligence agencies and other agencies. The UK government refused to confirm or deny at the hearing whether the UK intelligence agencies share bulk personal datasets and bulk communications data with overseas intelligence. Bulk communications data GCHQ and MI5 obtained bulk communications data under Section 94 of the Telecommunications Act 1984. That law has since been superseded by the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.

GCHQ collects data on email and telecommunications traffic from telephone and internet service providers, which is merged into data obtained from other forms of interception, including, for example, bulk collection from internet cables. GCHQ has been collecting data from telecoms and internet companies since 2001.

MI5 has collected communications data from telephone and internet companies since 2005. MI5 argues that the data is of significant intelligence and security value. It retains bulk communications data for one year.

The existence of bulk communications data collection remained secret until November 2015, when it was avowed by the government with the introduction of the Investigatory Powers Bill. However, the UK and US agreed to share intelligence data in a now-declassified agreement known as UKUSA, signed in March 1946. The document forms the basis of the reciprocal intelligence-sharing principles between the Five Eyes countries – the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The agreements have since been updated, while the number of intelligence agencies that share information – with varying degrees of cooperation – has grown from five to more than 40. The IPT found by a narrow majority of three to two that the UK’s intelligence agencies’ sharing of bulk communications data and bulk personal datasets with overseas intelligence agencies would not be in breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to privacy. Two of the five judges, Flint and O’Brien, disagreed with the decision during a closed session of the court, but their reasons for disagreement have never been publicly disclosed. “Considering the three-to-two majority in which this case was decided, we think it is very important that the decision comes to light,” said Privacy International’s Siatitsa.

Bulk powers appeal Campaigning group Liberty is bringing a further legal challenge to the government’s use of “bulk powers” under the Investigatory Powers Act. Liberty will argue in the case – which is expected to be heard next year – that bulk powers violate rights to privacy and freedom of expression. The group also argues that there are insufficient safeguards in the Investigatory Powers Act to protect journalistic sources and legal material. At issue is the use of bulk hacking, interception of phone calls, email and phone data, the retention by intelligence agencies of large sets of personal data, and requirements for third parties to retain communications data for access by the government. A court found against Liberty in June 2019, but the campaigning group is appealing the decision following a ruling by the CJEU that mass data collection and retention practices must comply with EU privacy safeguards.