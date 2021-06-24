Extreme Networks taps up Microsoft Azure to provide UK customers with locally hosted cloud service

Extreme Networks is making a locally hosted version of its ExtremeCloud IQ cloud management platform available to its UK customer base with the help of Microsoft Azure’s London-based datacentre region.

The company, which specialises in the manufacture of wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment, said the decision to host the platform in the Microsoft Azure London datacentre region will bring about performance and data protection improvements for its UK customers.

“This expansion brings Extreme’s highly secure cloud management platform closer to its UK customers, resulting in faster data transmissions and easy access to cloud applications and services,” the company said in a statement.

As a result of its its partnership with Microsoft Azure, Extreme said it now has a footprint in 17 datacentres across the world, which means it can now “efficiently and securely” process more than 13 petabytes of data per day for its customers.

According to Extreme’s own data, ExtremeCloud IQ is used to manage more than 1.6 million devices a day, with adoption of the product up 55% over the past 12 months.

ExtremeCloud IQ users have the option to access instances of the platform via private and public cloud datacentres, with the company billing it as being compatible with any cloud hosting or operating system.

John Morrison, senior vice-president of international markets at Extreme Networks, said its new London-centric hosting location should help drive adoption of the platform even higher.

“The UK has long been known as a hub of technological innovation. As the fastest growing cloud-managed networking provider, we therefore feel a great pride and responsibility to offer a regional datacentre location in London,” he said.

“This new location is helping us to further support cloud adoption for our ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers in region, delivering industry-leading information security and data protection with in-country data residency to stay compliant and advance their business.”