MP-backed push to stop tech giants claiming super-deduction tax relief thwarted

A push by Labour MPs to block multinational tech giants from claiming tax relief through the government’s “super-deduction” policy has failed, despite concerns that the system could be used by tech firms such as Amazon to further minimise the amount of corporation tax they pay in the UK.

MPs were called to vote on a series of proposed amendments to the forthcoming Finance Bill 2019-2021. Among them was a proposal that sought to preclude tech firms in-scope of the government’s digital services tax policy from making capital allowance claims through the super-deduction system.

The amendment, tabled by Labour leader Keir Starmer with the support of five other Labour MPs, failed to receive the number of votes required to action the proposal during the vote on Monday 24 May 2021.

This means tech firms that are liable to pay the digital services tax will still be able to use the super-deduction to claim tax relief on plants and machinery purchases, despite mounting concerns that this could offer the likes of Amazon a means to markedly minimise the amount of tax they pay in the UK.

“As the Bill stands, the [super-deduction] will finish the job Amazon started, wiping out the last bit of tax it had to pay on the few parts of its business, the profits of which it has been unable to shift overseas,” said Labour MP James Murray during the House of Commons debate ahead of Monday’s vote.

What is the digital services tax? It is a 2% tax the UK government introduced in April 2020 on the revenues generated by search engines, social media platforms and online marketplace providers that “derive value” from UK users. The tax applies to any of these providers whose global revenues exceed £500m, and where more than £25m of these revenues are derived from UK users. The government said the policy was introduced to address the “misalignment” within the digital economy between where company profits are taxed and the place where value is created, given that many online businesses derive value from engaging with users around the world. “Under the current international tax framework, the value that businesses derive from user participation is not taken into account when allocating the profits of business between different countries,” said the government policy statement. “This measure will ensure the large multinational businesses in-scope make a fair contribution to supporting vital public services.”

“A vote in favour of our amendment would stop Amazon and a small number of similar firms benefiting from a giveaway of public money – public money that could be better spent for so many purposes, including to support British businesses that have been struggling throughout the past year.”

Why stop tech firms using the super-deduction? Announced in the March 2021 Budget, the super-deduction has been described by chancellor Rishi Sunak as the “biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history” which the government claims will unlock £20bn a year in investment during the policy’s lifetime. It is one of a number of different policies set out in the Budget to stimulate the UK’s post-pandemic economic recovery, with the super-deduction specifically focused on providing companies with financial incentives to invest in the “productivity-enhancing” plant and machinery assets they need to help their businesses grow. The policy, which runs from April 2021 to March 2023, will achieve this by allowing firms to deduct 130% of the cost of any qualifying plant and machinery investments from their taxable profits, and make use of a 50% first-year allowance for any qualifying special rate assets. According to the government’s own figures, this means qualifying companies can cut their tax bills by up to 25p for every £1 they invest, leaving them with more money to reinvest in their own business growth plans. However, concerns have been raised since the policy was announced about the potential for it to be used by multinational tech firms that process their UK sales through overseas subsidiaries to minimise they amount of tax they pay in this country. Speaking to Computer Weekly, Murray said this was precisely the type of behaviour the defeated amendment was intended to curb. “It is unacceptable that, for many years, multinational tech giants have been shifting their profits overseas while other businesses pay their fair share here in Britain,” he said. “It cannot be right for the government to give those same large multinationals a further tax write-off, and so we attempted to prevent public money from being spent on a ‘super-deduction’ for the biggest tech firms. “More widely, the government should be taking clear steps to curb tax avoidance by large multinationals and to level the playing field to stop British businesses being undercut.” Online retail giant Amazon has frequently been cited in these discussions as an example of a firm whose operations falls into the category outlined by Murray. For example, its UK sales are processed through a subsidiary in the renowned tax haven of Luxembourg, while its plant and machinery investments are made through Amazon UK Services, which provides warehousing and delivery services for its UK operations. According to George Turner, director of investigative think-tank TaxWatch, the super-deduction could prove hugely beneficial for Amazon’s UK tax affairs if the company took advantage of it. “Amazon do have a lot of infrastructure in their delivery network and they’re growing a lot, and during the pandemic they hugely benefited from restrictions that were put in place to deal with a pandemic,” Turner told Computer Weekly. “They pay very little tax in the UK as it is, although they do pay a little bit of tax, but their tax bill will be entirely wiped out by the super-deduction.” According to figures pulled up by TaxWatch’s research team, Amazon UK Services made a pre-tax profit of £102m in 2019 and had a corporation tax liability of £6.3m, while the company’s own accounts show it spent £66.8m on plant and machinery, £80.4m on office equipment and £15.3m on compute equipment during the same year. “If expensed at 130% [as per the terms of the super-deduction], this would entirely wipe out the taxable profits of the company before any deductions for staff pay awards,” said TaxWatch in its Amazon tax cut report, published post-Budget.