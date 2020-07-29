Campaigners urge government to resist big tech lobbying pressure

Campaigners are urging the UK government to resist pressure from the US tech lobby to place limits on how technology companies should be regulated in any US-UK trade deal.

While big tech lobbyists want to prevent the “unnecessary regulation of online services” in any new free trade agreement (FTA) reached between the two countries, non-governmental organisation Global Justice Now (GJN) is worried that an agreement could hand greater market share, profits and power to already dominant multinational technology companies if their lobbying is successful.

The Internet Association, which represents some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Amazon, Google, Facebook, Uber and Airbnb, published a document on 14 July entitled Digital trade priorities for a US-UK FTA calling for negotiators to prohibit a number of potential measures that could make it easier for the UK government to tax and regulate the technology firms it represents.

This includes prohibiting a digital services tax – which many countries are turning to in order to redress the lack of tax paid by multinational tech companies – and any measures that would remove the intermediary liability protection enjoyed by US-based digital platforms, preventing them from being held accountable for their role in spreading disinformation and online harm.

“Without intermediary liability protections, internet services would not be able to function as open platforms for trade and communication,” said the document, adding: “In the US, intermediary liability protections are key to enabling companies to moderate online content and enhancing digital safety.”

The lobbying group also called for negotiators to prohibit the disclosure of source code to regulators as a condition for letting technology imports into the market, which it claimed “compromised technology and hurt trade”, as well as any requirements to store or process data locally, claiming: “When information is restricted, the economy and exports are hurt.”

Nick Dearden, director of GJN, told Computer Weekly that while the food and NHS-related aspects of the potential US-UK trade deal have taken precedence in the public debate, less attention has been paid to the digital side of it because of generally lower awareness of the implications.

“Companies like Facebook and Google are the robber barons of our age,” he said. “They don’t play by the rules the rest of us abide by, which means they have amassed unimaginable fortunes for their owners, and vast power over our societies. We must find ways of controlling them and taxing them if we are to have any hope of creating more equal and democratic societies.

“The fact that the US trade deal could stop governments taking this action is extremely dangerous. While people are rightly concerned about our food standards and the NHS, the rules governing big tech could actually be the most far-reaching impact of this trade deal. The US trade deal is shaping up to be a corporate charter for the richest people in the world to trample over our society. It must be stopped.”

‘Unfairly’ targeting US businesses? Levying a digital services tax has been the object of particular ire in the US. On 22 July, for example, leaders of the Senate finance committee issued a statement expressing concern that “unilaterally imposing a discriminatory tax that unfairly targets US businesses unnecessarily complicates the path forward for a US-UK trade deal”. The authors, senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Wyden, urged Downing Street to “reconsider this punitive action”. On top of this, the US administration is moving to introduce millions of dollars’ worth of trade sanctions on any country that decides to introduce “discriminatory” digital services taxes. As France prepared to levy such a tax, for example, the US announced a 25% tariff on $1.3bn worth of French goods, including handbags and cosmetics, and is currently investigating the UK, Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain and Turkey with a view to taking similar action. The UK’s own digital services tax took effect when the Finance Bill was passed in early July, although US-based companies will not have to start paying the 2% levy on digital profits until the end of the financial year. The US is yet to announce similar tariffs on UK markets. GJN’s Dearden said the problem with any kind of technology regulation for the UK and other European nations is that they do not have tech corporations on the scale of Facebook or Amazon. “Those big tech corporations exist in America and, to some extent, China,” he said. “What that means is that almost any way that the government chooses to regulate them is going to look unfair, because it won’t apply to businesses here. They just don’t exist at that scale. “Because the only corporations it would apply to are American corporations – they are the only ones big enough to fall into the net – that would give them a perfect opportunity to challenge, in a corporate court, a government for bringing in extra regulations and suing for that, essentially.” Dearden said the argument against taxing US tech giants on the basis that it is discriminatory is “economically illiterate”. “The way that you develop industrial sectors, historically, is to nurture and protect them, at least for a period of time until they can stand on their own two feet,” he said. “There are some countries that basically control the whole world in terms of tech because no other country has managed to develop a tech sector to compete with that. “It’s about monopolies more than free trade, and I think you know the American economy is highly monopolistic – and the whole global economy is highly monopolistic as a result. They don’t want to acknowledge that contradiction between talking about free trade but actually having a deeply monopolistic economy, which these trade deals just lock in.”