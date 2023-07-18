Midwich signals AV market strength with strong H1

Midwich has shared a pre-close trading statement that will bring cheer to investors, with the audio-visual specialist indicating its first half has been a decent one.

The distributor will share full details of H1 in early September, but has issued an update that includes the words “record first half revenues and adjusted profit before tax”.

The statement revealed that Midwich’s revenue is expected to be in excess of £610m, an increase of over 7.5% versus H1 2022. Organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 2.2% versus H1 2022.

The distie indicated a continued recovery in the live events market, but elsewhere, there was slower activity in the corporate and education markets, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

Adjusted profit before tax for H1 2023 is expected to be more than £21.5m, compared with £19.2m a year earlier, which represents a 14% improvement.

When it came to drilling down into geographies, EMEA produced a revenue increase of 14%, up year-on-year with the audio business performing well across the region. When it came to the UK and Ireland, the performance was slightly down compared with H1 22, but strong gross margins and overheads management led to a significant increase in operating profits in the region.

One of the strategies to bolster growth has been through acquisitions, and the period saw the firm seal a couple of deals to add geographical and market coverage.