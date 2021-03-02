How Aberdeenshire Council is using Cherwell’s ITSM platform

Aberdeenshire Council has been using Cherwell for IT service management for the last seven years and has expanded ITSM outside of IT. It is now exploring whether ITSM would work in finance and facilities management.

Craig Morton, ICT service development team leader at Aberdeenshire Council, said that over the last seven years, the council has expanded the use of Cherwell for service management beyond IT.

“In 2015, the human resources department looked at replacing a case management system,” he says. “This was an opportunity to move beyond ITSM.”

Three years ago, Aberdeenshire Council’s contact centre began looking at options for replacing some of its CRM tools, and Cherwell proved a good fit for CRM.

When asked about the using Cherwell in the decision-making process to identify suitable projects for ITSM, Morton says the assessment took place at the point of contract renewal. “It’s been organic,” he says. “When we engage with business analysis for contract renewal, we look at whether we have something in-house that goes a long way to meet business goals.”

The business analysts take into account cost considerations, which may rule out buying an entirely new off-the-shelf product. They also assess in-house expertise, which, says Morton, means the council does not have to hire external consultants, making a project potentially more resource and time efficient.

“There are different appetites in the council for ITSM and we need to consider organisational structure, such as whether neighbouring business units are using the product,” he says. “The approach the ITSM team has taken was opportunist and tactical, identifying low-hanging fruit that could benefit from an ITSM approach using Cherwell.

In-house expertise Aberdeenshire Council employs around 100 IT staff, of which two full-time equivalents are dedicated to Cherwell. There are also two IT people with Cherwell experience in HR and a further two IT professionals with programming skills in the contact centre. Morton says this in-house expertise can be transferred to ITSM projects.

At leading companies, ITSM processes are being redefined as 'cross-domain service management' and the ITSM team functions as enabler-in-chief of digital transformation. What Cherwell offers council departments, according to Morton, is a shared platform. This provides teams across the organisation with a means to integrate different business systems in a way that reduces errors in handovers between departments. “If a council tax payer wants to report a problem with a street light, this requires passing information between different systems,” says Morton. A common platform simplifies this, as ITSM can be used to define how one team hands over a task to another one. He says there are also opportunities to apply ITSM using Cherwell in Aberdeenshire Council’s finance department, which currently runs Oracle iProcurement. “IT service management can sit as a service management layer at the point of entry for workflow elements of financial management across disparate systems, using one-step automation to trigger events,” says Morton.