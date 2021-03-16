CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Containers play a key role in post-pandemic IT architectures
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines the key role that container technology will play in post-pandemic IT architectures. The UK government is under fire for its opaque approach to gigabit broadband strategy. And we assess the storage options for the growing volumes of unstructured data. Read the issue now.
Containers for a post-pandemic IT architecture
One of the positive effects of Covid-19 is that it has put IT at the top of the business agenda – and containerisation is part of that strategy
UK government offers ‘inadequate’ response to broadband concerns
DCMS Committee takes government to task for the second time in two months for lack of response in how it will ensure communications strategy is realised
How Aberdeenshire Council is using Cherwell’s ITSM platform
Tech leaders are seeing opportunities to expand the remit of IT service management beyond IT