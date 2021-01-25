Executive interview: Antony Roberts, Audi

A recent paper from McKinsey suggests that car sales will become an omni-channel business. The idea of taking the time to look at shiny new vehicles on a forecourt, browse brochures, and touch and smell the cars in the showroom, before heading over to the salesperson’s desk to make a purchase, are perhaps a distant memory given the way the coronavirus has decimated the car industry.

Selling cars has had to shift to a more virtual, online experience, but the connection between manufacturers’ websites and dealerships is far from seamless.

Audi hopes to make things a little more seamless from a car-buying perspective, according to Antony Roberts, head of digital at Audi UK. The company has been on a two-year journey to revamp its UK website. During this time, day-to-day life has changed radically, with coronavirus leading to lockdowns around the world.

“We are a 100-year-old business. If you can’t get to a dealership, you struggle,” he says, admitting there has been under-investment in digital technologies, but adding: “War acts as a catalyst for social change. We have seen lots of investment and change.”

The Audi UK website has become a crucial aspect of the buying process. “We released a model page and people can now access more information. The site is more feature-rich,” he says.

Roberts’ inspiration for updating the site was to make it feel more like a Samsung or Apple website, but for automobiles. Significantly, Roberts says he has aspirations to make the Audi UK site feel as premium a product as Audi cars.

Digital dealerships There have been some attempts to make car buying a purely online experience, where prospective car buyers choose the model, colour and specification in a shopping experience that is analogous to the process people go through for their weekly online groceries. It is highly likely that online car buying will become the new norm and Audi is positioning itself to be ready for this switch in how people purchase a new car. “We looked at Tesla and the reputation it has built. A number of manufacturers are looking to implement sales online. We have something lined up for later this year, but there is already a lot customers can do before they press the button to buy. We want to tap into the emotional aspect of buying a car,” says Roberts. Audi has been on a comprehensive digital transformation, enabled by a cloud platform and supported by the latest data analytics from Adobe and agile software development practices. Software development cycles, which previously took between six and 12 months, have reduced to an average of three months. Roberts says Audi’s goal was to create a website with the best customer experience, as the existing website was in need of a rethink, being very much desktop-focused and lacking analytics capabilities. “We had a mobile website and desktop website, but we couldn’t do analytics,” he says. “We wanted to come up with a look and feel and experience [that was] closer to being in a car.”