South Central Ambulance Service drives out of Covid data fog with Qlik

The paramedics of the South Central Ambulance Service can be found on the W channel on TV, with crews from Oxford and Portsmouth serving the public, in Inside the Ambulance.

Behind the managers behind those front-line paramedics sits a business intelligence (BI) team of some 20 people. However, Simon Mortimore, assistant director for business information at the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) NHS Foundation Trust, is no stranger to the inside of an ambulance. He can sometimes be found carrying things for his paramedic colleagues.

This is perhaps why he reaches for a driving analogy when talking about the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic: “It was like driving in fog at high speed.”

The service’s data function has had to move at great speed during the crisis, which has proved the value of its use of Qlik business intelligence software, says Mortimore’s colleague Vivienne Parsons, specialist business analyst at the SCAS NHS Foundation Trust. Speed, but also being able to join up different data stores, such as those from Ordnance Survey – location data is crucial to an ambulance operation.

Parsons adds: “We’re very lucky to have Ordnance Survey on our doorstep [in Southampton]. We’ve built a very good relationship with them over the last few years. I think that was probably the start of our journey with looking at other datasets, just realising how important they were.

“Because we would struggle if we did everything on our own data, because we’re not sited. And the engine behind Qlik very quickly allows you to join datasets, such as government datasets.

“We pull so much from the government because there’s this lag between confirmed cases and acuity going up. So, if we can keep monitoring the government data, we generally see a two to three-week gap between it hitting the healthcare economy.

“If you don’t study that government data, you lose that early warning indicator of what might be heading your way. In terms of joining up datasets, that’s really important to us. I think we’ve opened our eyes a lot to these external things.”

Mortimore adds: “Our chief exec summed it [the second wave] up well when he said, ‘One of the bad things is, we know what’s coming. One of the good things is, we know what’s coming’.”