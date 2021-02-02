CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Business intelligence helps ambulance service’s pandemic response
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how one ambulance service is using business intelligence tools to join up datasets to improve its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our latest buyer’s guide examines video conferencing and collaboration. And we look at the benefits of real-time streaming data analytics. Read the issue now.
South Central Ambulance Service drives out of Covid data fog with Qlik
Ambulance service’s business intelligence has come into its own during the coronavirus crisis, helping the managers behind the paramedics to deliver the service with fast data flows and joined-up datasets
Three approaches to remote collaboration for home workers
The coronavirus has led to working from home being the ‘new norm’. We look at how collaboration technologies could work in the long term
IT scandal exposes legal rule that made it easy for Post Office to prosecute the innocent
Lawyers call for changes to digital evidence rule that made it easier for the Post Office to ‘bamboozle courts’ and make subpostmasters pay a heavy price for its IT failings