CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

2 February 2021

Business intelligence helps ambulance service’s pandemic response

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how one ambulance service is using business intelligence tools to join up datasets to improve its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our latest buyer’s guide examines video conferencing and collaboration. And we look at the benefits of real-time streaming data analytics. Read the issue now.

