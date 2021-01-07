Poor data flows hampered government’s Covid-19 response, says the Science and Technology Committee

Poor data flows and a failure to capitalise on UK strengths in data science have bedevilled the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a House of Commons Science and Technology Committee has found.

The committee’s 92-page report, The UK response to Covid-19: use of scientific advice, published 8 January, is focused on how the government has obtained and made use of scientific advice during the pandemic.

It notes that the “remarkable achievement of developing and being in a position to deploy multiple vaccines against a deadly and virulent virus that was completely unknown a little over a year ago ranks as one of the most outstanding scientific accomplishments of recent years”.

It recollects that the first two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the UK, in England, on 31 January 2020, less than a year ago. The first death from Covid-19 in the UK, in England, was announced on 5 March. As of 18 December, the total number of deaths since then, where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, is 82,624. On 06 January, another 1,041 deaths were reported.

The committee, chaired by Conservative MP Greg Clark, said in its report: “A fully effective response to the pandemic has been hampered by a lack of data. For a fast-spreading, invisible, but deadly infection, data is the means of understanding and acting upon the course of the virus in the population.

“The early shortage of testing capacity – restricting testing only to those so ill that they were admitted to hospital – had the consequence of limiting knowledge of the whereabouts of Covid-19. The ONS Infection survey did not begin until May, and the fragmentation of data across public organisations has impeded the agility and precision of the response.”

The report laments the failures in data management in the government’s response to the pandemic, and notes these are all the more damning given a national comparative advantage in the field.

“Given the UK’s strengths in statistical analysis and data science, it is regrettable that poor data flows, delays in data-sharing agreements and a general lack of structuring and data integration across both the health and social care sectors have throttled timely data sharing and analysis.

“For example, it is unacceptable that detailed public health data was only made available to modellers from March. The potential consequences of this will undoubtedly include slower and less effective decision-making.”

It finds solace in the establishment of the Joint Biosecurity Centre as an “effort to centralise data flows to manage the pandemic”, but notes “it is unfortunate that no central mechanism to coordinate data was in place at the start of the pandemic”.

The committee exhorts the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to “set out an action plan that describes what efforts have been made, and will be made, during the pandemic to address the poor data access issues raised by the scientific community and Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] and its sub-groups”.

This plan should, said the report, cover agreements and incentives for data sharing and data integration across the health and social care sectors and across the four nations of the UK.

The early shortage of testing capacity – restricting testing only to those so ill that they were admitted to hospital – had the consequence of limiting knowledge of the whereabouts of Covid-19 The Science and Technology Committee

The report points out that the “line between advice and decision-making was tested” on one signally important occasion, when the Prime Minister announced plans for a second ‘stay at home’ order on 31 October.

Although the chief medical officer and government chief scientific adviser presented modelling data at the press conference alongside the Prime Minister, the data underlying this was only made public three days later and was subject to extensive criticism, including that the data was out of date, it added.

More positively, the report stated: “The Office for National Statistics [ONS] is now conducting a very important sampling exercise in which data on the prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK population will be gathered and reported twice-weekly.

“It is of great importance in providing data on the spread of diseases, its impact on the different demographic groups and geographies, the incidence of asymptomatic transmission and even the reproduction or ‘R’ number which the government has made key to easing some social distancing restrictions.

“In evidence to the committee, the national statistician, Ian Diamond, gave an impressive account of the speed in which his team had been able to organise and implement a significant testing programme.”

The report quotes Diamond as having said: “The fact that we came into it on a Thursday and, with the University of Oxford, put together the design and protocol…and put it to medical ethics the following Monday and data ethics on Tuesday, with letters out to potential participants on the Wednesday, seems to me to be one of the most rapid surveys I have ever in my life seen go into the field.”

However, he also told the committee that the request to put together such a testing programme was made only on 17 April 2020.