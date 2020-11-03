CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The UK government’s ‘flawed and misleading’ Covid-19 data
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the coronavirus data relied upon by the UK government is ‘flawed and misleading’ say experts – we examine the implications. Ikea talks about how it turned to the cloud to deal with the impact of the pandemic. And we look at the digital transformation underway at credit card giant Capital One. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK government coronavirus data flawed and misleading
Government Covid-19 coronavirus data has been a miasma of inexactitude, often basically flawed and misleading
Ikea on how Google Cloud has helped it cope with Covid-induced shifts in customer demand
Ikea Retail CDO Barbara Martin Coppola tells us how cloud technologies have helped the company adapt to the rapid changes in consumer behaviour brought about by the pandemic
CIO interview: Joe Soule, CTO, Capital One Europe
Never go back, or so they say – but one IT chief’s return to his former employer brought new opportunities and tech transformation