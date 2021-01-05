euNetworks rounds on The Loop Manchester

European bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks has bought all of the equity of sub-duct-based fibre network The Loop Manchester from Gamma Telecom Holdings.

The Loop was launched in 2012 and has what it is claimed to be a unique duct network stretching more than 87km across the key commercial areas of the cities of Manchester and Salford and the neighbouring borough of Trafford. With over 180km of high-capacity fibre cables, it connects into 20 datacentres, two exchanges and provides high-capacity internet into more than 70 key multi-tenant commercial buildings.

About 48km of the duct network is entirely unique routing from alternative operators in the city. That routing, combined with 700 chambers and expansion capability, is said to offer a strong complement to the current euNetworks fibre network in Manchester.

As well as serving the growing Manchester media sector – the area is home to the UK’s largest collection of media and broadcast organisations outside London – The Loop’s customers include major datacentre operators, enterprises and public sector organisations.

In terms of services, euNetworks focuses on delivering high-bandwidth fibre connectivity between and within cities in Europe. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities, including Manchester, and operates a highly differentiated long-haul network that spans 15 countries. The company boasts direct, diverse connectivity to more than 440 datacentres across Western Europe.

Going forward following the acquisition, euNetworks says it will continue to invest in its network, building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale datacentre sites, datacentre clusters and network aggregation points.

Before the acquisition, the euNetworks Manchester metro comprised 42km of duct network, 276 chambers and direct connection into 17 datacentres. Brady Rafuse, chief executive officer at euNetworks, said the company regarded Manchester as an important and growing digital hub and, to that end, had been keen to develop its presence in the city for some time.

“The combined footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and our new customers that we welcome from The Loop,” he said. “The acquisition of The Loop network strengthens our customer proposition in the bandwidth infrastructure market. It also enhances our Super Highway that runs from Dublin through to Manchester, London and Lowestoft.

“As well as adding unique routes to our Manchester metro, The Loop provides us with a more local presence, the flexibility to connect more datacentres and buildings, and the opportunity for further expansion.”

Andrew Taylor, chief executive officer at Gamma Telecom Holdings, added: “We have developed The Loop into a successful and growing business which is now ready for its next phase and we are really pleased that euNetworks has chosen to be its ensuing owner. euNetworks’ extensive fibre footprint across Europe and the UK, coupled with its customer-centred approach to network development and investment, is both impressive and innovative.”

Refuse said he expected The Loop’s local knowledge, expertise, development and strong relationships in the local market to be invaluable in growing euNetworks’ presence in the region, particularly with the firm’s focus on the media sector, which he insisted would be strengthened immediately.

“With The Loop’s knowledge and strong reputation among the media and broadcast community in Manchester and the UK, there is a great opportunity from the teams and the networks coming together to develop and future-proof some of the larger content requirements of these companies,” he added.