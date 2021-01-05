AI advancement: Mimicking decision-making

The idea of a killer robot, capable of making its own, lethal decisions autonomously, is something that defines The Terminator in James Cameron’s 1984 film.

Luckily for humanity, autonomous killer robots do not exist just yet. In spite of huge advances in technology, truly autonomous robots remain in the domain of science fiction.

At the end of 2020, the excitement that has driven autonomous vehicle initiatives began to wane. Uber sold its self-driving division at the end of 2020, and while the regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles is far from clear, technology remains a major stumbling block.

A machine operating at the edge of a network – whether it is a car or a robot or a smart sensor to control an industrial process – cannot rely on back-end computing for real-time decision-making. Networks are unreliable and latency of just a few milliseconds may mean the difference between a near miss and a catastrophic accident.

Experts generally accept the need for edge computing for real-time decision-making, but as those decisions evolve from simple binary “yes” or “no” responses to some semblance of intelligent decision-making, many believe that current technology is unsuitable.

The reason is not solely because advanced data models cannot adequately model real world situations, but also because the approach to machine learning is incredibly brittle and lacks the adaptability of intelligence in the natural world.

In December 2020, during the virtual Intel Labs Day event, Mike Davies, director of Intel’s neuromorphic computing lab, discussed why he felt existing approaches to computing require a rethink. “Brains really are unrivalled computing devices,” he said.

Measured against the latest autonomous racing drones, which have on-board processors that consume around 18w of power and can barely fly a pre-programmed route at walking pace, Davies said: “Compare that to the cockatiel parrot, a bird with a tiny brain which consumes about 50 milliwatts of power.”

The bird’s brain weighs just 2.2 grams compared with the 40 grams of processing power needed on a drone. “On that meagre power budget, the cockatiel can fly at 22 mph, forage for food and communicate with other cockatiels,” he said. “They can even learn a small vocabulary of human words. Quantitatively, nature outperforms computers three-to-one on all dimensions.”

Trying to outperform brains has always been the goal of computers, but for Davies and the research team at Intel’s neuromorphic computing lab, the immense work in artificial intelligence is, in some ways, missing the point. “Today’s computer architectures are not optimised for that kind of problem,” he said. “The brain in nature has been optimised over millions of years.”

According to Davies, while deep learning is a valuable technology to change the world of intelligent edge devices, it is a limited tool. “It solves some types of problems extremely well, but deep learning can only capture a small fraction of the behaviour of a natural brain.”

So while deep learning can be used to enable a racing drone to recognise a gate to fly through, the way it learns this task is not natural. “The CPU is highly optimised to process data in batch mode,” he said.

In deep learning, to make a decision, the CPU needs to process vectorised sets of data samples that may be read from disks and memory chips, to match a pattern against something it has already stored,” said Davies. “Not only is the data organised in batches, it also needs to be uniformly distributed. “This is not how data is encoded in organisms that have to navigate in real time,” he added.

A brain processes data sample by sample, rather than in batch mode. But it also needs to adapt, which involves memory. “There is a catalogue of past history that influences the brain and adaptive feedback loops,” said Davies.