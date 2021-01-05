Qualcomm expands 5G capabilities of Snapdragon 480 mobile devices

Communications technology provider Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, said to be the first four-series mobile platform equipped with 5G.

The company says the technology will give users access to truly global 5G connectivity and what it calls “series-defying” performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences. The new platform has a CPU with running capability up to 2.0GHz to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% artificial intelligence (AI) performance improvement compared with the previous generation.

Built-in capabilities for 5G and connectivity include the Snapdragon X51 5G modem-RF system to support mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G; standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes; time division duplexing (TDD), frequency division duplexing (FDD) and dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) for top mobile performance and connectivity.

The modem also enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for what Qualcomm claims are near instantaneous uploads and downloads, and supports multiple frequencies for accessibility. With Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, Snapdragon 480 also offers 2x2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with Wi-Fi 6 features such as 8x8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, for range and performance improvements, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio capabilities.

Snapdragon 480 offers additional wireless technologies such as support for dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The platform is also said to allow smartphone users to stay productive longer and recharge faster, supporting Quick Charge 4+ technology, a first in a four-series, as well as 120fps FHD+ display to boost content clarity and quick, smooth graphics rendering.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform are expected to be announced in early 2021.

Kedar Kondap, vice-president, product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialisation globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely. The Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform will exceed OEMs’ and consumers’ expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”

The OEMs include mobile tech suppliers such as HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. Adam Ferguson, global head of product marketing at HMD Global, said that incorporating the new technology was part of his firm’s mission to democratise technology.

“We introduced our first 5G smartphone – the Nokia 8.3 5G – less than a year ago and the new Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform is a huge step towards global 5G access,” he added. “We’re excited about the opportunities it will bring to our users. We look forward to showing the world what powerful chipsets, combined with quality hardware and secure software, can do.”

Brenda Zhang, product manager at Oppo, said: “We are excited to leverage the new Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform to scale consumer access to, and use of, 5G globally. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to bring consumers a wider selection of affordable smartphone choices with enhanced mobile experiences.”