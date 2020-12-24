Jo Panuwat D - stock.adobe.com
Top 10 IT leader interviews of 2020
This year, more than ever, the focus on IT decision-makers was intense, as organisations responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working became the norm, and the most digitally prepared businesses were the most successful at coming through the crisis.
The top tech and digital chiefs shared their opinions and experiences of modern IT leadership, of transforming business and the public sector, and coping with coronavirus.
Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 IT leader interviews of 2020:
1. ‘It's going to be a really different NHS’ – NHS Digital CEO Sarah Wilkinson on tackling the coronavirus crisis
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to huge amounts of work for NHS Digital, shifting its priorities and creating unprecedented demand for products and data, but it has also had a positive impact.
2. Graham Hoare, executive director for business transformation, Ford of Britain
Ford of Britain was part of a consortium which included Airbus and Formula One team McLaren Racing, to scale up a ventilator design from Penlon in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hoare discusses how augmented reality supported the VentilatorChallengeUK effort.
3. Nick Burton, chief information and digital officer, Avon International
The international beauty brand faced a major problem when the UK went into lockdown – how could its door-to-door sales model adapt to a socially distanced world?
4. Theo Blackwell, chief digital officer for London
Digital and data are transforming the way London runs – from transport to public services. The first-ever chief digital officer for London explains how his team are going about it.
5. Mark Holt, chief technology officer, Trainline
The coronavirus pandemic has reduced train travel significantly, but for the rail ticketing app, it’s been an opportunity to focus on using innovative technologies to help support passengers in new ways.
6. Richard Gifford, chief information officer, Wincanton
Transforming legacy systems, making use of real-time data and exploring emerging technologies are high on the agenda for the logistics giant’s IT team.
7. Maria Lundberg, chief information officer, ICA Gruppen
The CIO of Swedish retail giant ICA Gruppen is overseeing the digitisation of four retail sectors. She tells Computer Weekly about the challenges of providing shared IT services for localised needs.
8. Steve Otto, chief technology officer, The R&A
When the coronavirus pandemic caused The Open to be cancelled, The R&A’s tech team took the UK’s flagship golf tournament online.
9. Malcolm Lowe, head of IT, Transport for Greater Manchester
Data analytics, agile working and contactless technology are helping to improve transport services across the Manchester area.
10. Suresh Viswanathan, chief operating officer, TSB
TSB’s chief operating officer is overseeing the bank’s IT operations as it strives to rebuild the right kind of IT reputation after its catastrophic technology failure.
