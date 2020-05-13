COO interview: Suresh Viswanathan, TSB

TSB is creating a cloud-based digital bank capable of reacting quickly to operational outages and able to automate customer services from a single contact point.

Two of the biggest headaches for large, full-service banks are unexpected outages in their systems and the inability to provide straight-through processing for customers. Complex IT infrastructures made up of thousands of systems make the former more likely and the latter less so.

But addressing both is critical to customer satisfaction and in repairing TSB’s damaged reputation following a monumental IT failure in 2018. During a major migration to its new core banking system, known as Proteo4UK, customers were unable to bank and TSB’s IT team were unable to identify why.

To avoid a repeat of this, TSB is working with IBM through a cloud services contract that sees IBM manage multiple cloud platforms for the bank as well as joint development, including creating a smart agent for processing customer requests.

TSB chief operating officer (COO) Suresh Viswanathan joined the bank in the aftermath of the IT disaster after spending a decade at Barclays, where he held senior IT and operational roles.

He joined TSB at a time when it was restructuring its IT operation following learnings from the 2018 problems. A major report into the disaster by city law firm Slaughter and May said the fact that Sabis, the IT services subsidiary of TSB’s parent, Sabadell, was not ready to operate Proteo4UK was partly the cause of the IT meltdown.

One of the changes to come out of the 2018 disaster was the decision to take control of IT away from Sabis.

“We wanted to make sure that TSB is fully in control of its tech,” says Viswanathan. “Sabis was almost an internal outsourced service provider for TSB and we are moving away from that model.”

At the same time, TSB wanted to have better control of its various cloud platforms – which is where IBM came in. “Rather than have a plethora of partners that manage the infrastructure for us, we thought it appropriate to do it through a combination of TSB folk and IBM,” says Viswanathan.

IBM had some insight into TSB’s challenges after the bank commissioned it to compile an early report on the failed migration, after it was initially brought in to help TSB fix the problem.

As it moves IT control away from Sabis, TSB is moving operational processes from Spain to a combined IBM and TSB team in the UK. Part of this new model meant opening up a tech centre in Edinburgh, with more than 100 positions created.

“We can now operate our ‘run the bank’ platforms through the IBM contract,” says Viswanathan.

Today, TSB is totally cloud-based, he says. Its core banking platform runs in the IBM cloud, but it also has about six other suppliers providing cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, which hosts its open banking platform, while telephony is run in a BT cloud, bank cards on a Fiserv platform, and the bank runs its HR platform in the SAP cloud. “We have no proprietary datacentres – everything we do is in the cloud,” says Viswanathan.

“By the time one of our agents asks for a customer’s mother’s maiden name, they have already gone through all these cloud platforms.”

The advantage of multiple cloud platforms, says Viswanathan, is that TSB can move parts of its infrastructure much more quickly than if it were running it internally. But multiple platforms present a major challenge, which IBM will help address, he says.

“When you are running things across platforms from multiple suppliers, things are great when everything is running well, but when things go pop, you have to figure out where the problem is,” he says.

This can take time and in today’s competitive market, where customers expect to be able bank 24 hours a day, this can be disastrous.

“The customer threshold when things go wrong is very low today and they keep raising the bar, so a bank needs the tools to identify where the problem is and fix it quickly,” says Viswanathan.

“But banks lack the required instruments to manage across on-premise and on-cloud environments. This is an area missing in the industry, with a lot of talking, but no real software available.”

Viswanathan adds: “This is where the IBM partnership is very important. There are very few companies that have software that helps you run across a multitude of environments.”

Access to TSB’s systems provides a good environment for IBM to develop software that can address this challenge, he says.