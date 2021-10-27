TSB opens 100-seat tech centre in Scottish capital

TSB has opened a technology centre in Edinburgh after completing the recruitment of 100 new specialists in the Scottish capital.

The centre was first announced as part of an agreement with IBM Services for the IT giant to build and manage a private cloud for TSB and open up new technology through public cloud services.

Technical specialists, data engineers, analysts and other IT experts will work at the centre, which is part of the bank’s three-year, £120m digital transformation plans as announced by CEO Debbie Crosbie.

The new team has already proved its worth. It built the digital infrastructure needed to deliver Bounce Back Loan Schemes and also helped to set up the bank’s remote working operation, which was adopted during the pandemic.

Crosbie said the TSB technology centre in Edinburgh builds on a long history in Scotland. “Customer demand for new digital services will only increase and this new investment will ensure we are well placed to meet that demand,” she said.

Edinburgh has a long history of financial services and is a growing tech hub. In 2018, Lloyds Banking Group announced a tech hub in Edinburgh, creating 500 software engineer roles, as part of its £3bn digital transformation. More recently, tech startups such as Deliveroo have made the city home to their tech teams.

Crosbie took over as CEO at TSB after Paul Pester stepped down in September 2018 following the massive IT disaster experienced by the bank in April 2018, when a core banking system migration went wrong.

Read more about TSB IT TSB’s chief operating officer is overseeing the bank’s operations as it strives to build the right kind of IT reputation.

TSB has integrated a smart agent, developed to relieve pressure on its contact centres during the Covid-19 pandemic, into its mobile app.

City law firm tears into TSB’s management of botched core banking platform migration.

Scotland’s economy secretary, Kate Forbes, said: “The recruitment of 100 staff and TSB’s commitment to Edinburgh further underlines Scotland’s position as a world-leading financial services, data and technology hub.

“Innovation like this will help us seize opportunities to do things differently, maximise our economic potential and build a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland.”

Meanwhile, IT services firm CGI has committed to creating about 700 tech roles across the UK, focused on artificial intelligence, analytics and agile. As part of its regional focus, CGI will open offices in Leeds, Leicester and Liverpool.

George Schindler, CEO of CGI, said the company wants to “invest in providing high-quality career opportunities and in building inclusive, economically vibrant and sustainable communities”.

He added: “We are deeply committed to expanding our UK presence and taking advantage of the skills and expertise in these regions.”

Gerry Grimstone, minister for investment, said: “CGI’s expansion is a testament to the UK’s enduring strength as a global hub for investment, built on our competitive economy and cutting-edge innovation. This investment in the north of England, Scotland and Wales will create jobs, economic growth and help level up our regions and nations of the UK.”