CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Can Lady Gaga and Madonna get people to take IT security seriously?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after hackers threatened to release data from a US law firm’s celebrity clients, will people finally take cyber security seriously? Designing software for older users makes systems better for all – we examine how. And the IT chief at TSB explains how the bank recovered from its 2018 IT disaster. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Can Lady Gaga and Madonna get people to take security seriously?
What does it take to get people to pay attention to cyber security? A celebrity law firm hack may hold some answers
Designing software to include older people in the digital world
The Covid-19 coronavirus crisis has accentuated the importance of including older people in the digital world. How can software firms design products to include generations that came to maturity before the internet?
COO interview: Suresh Viswanathan, TSB
TSB’s chief operating officer is overseeing the bank’s operations as it strives to build the right kind of IT reputation