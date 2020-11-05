Slot of the Antarctic: Tape the best option for polar survey backup

In extreme conditions, no other storage medium is as efficient as tape for backup. That’s the conclusion arrived at by Jeremy Robst, who is IT support engineer at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) for polar missions by the research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

“Research voyages generally last between six weeks and two months and generate around 100TB of data that we then bring together for processing in Cambridge,” says Robst. “There, we share the data between researchers in the community.

“We can copy instrument data onto removable disks and take them to the UK. But if we generate 100TB of data on a single voyage, that becomes impossible,” he adds. “But with tape, we can store very large volumes of data in a compact format then easily put the cartridges in baggage on the way back.”

The challenge: Store a lot in minimal space The key challenge is that the research vessel is so well-equipped with scientific equipment that there is a constraint on available space. Operated by the National Environment Research Centre (NERC), the RRS Sir David Attenborough is designed especially for use in polar regions and has laboratories, cutting-edge instrumentation to study water, marine animals, the seabed and the atmosphere on board. “We’re very concerned with minimising what we have on board,” says Robst. “Going to the places we go means having a replacement for everything. In these conditions, we can’t set off with backup solutions onboard that need a server because that would mean taking a replacement too.” There lies the problem – most archive products that use tape need a dedicated server. After studying the market for some time, the NERC IT team settled on the Quantum Scalar i3 tape library, which was the only one that would fit the constraints of the RRS Sir David Attenborough. “This product allows us to put the library and server in one box that we just have to connect to the network,” says Robst. In fact, the Scalar i3 deployment allows all data to be recovered from a single 10Gbps Ethernet connection via fibre.