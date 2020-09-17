Top five ways to benefit from tape today

Tape is the IT industry’s longest-lived magnetic medium and offers a number of benefits over spinning disk and flash technology.

These include capacity and cost. Once a tape system is set up, it is cheap to run and easy to expand. Tape also now works directly with file systems, making it almost as easy to use as NAS.

Tape is a very robust medium – industry advocates say it is more reliable than spinning disks.

But tape remains slow, and although capacities are increasing, even a 100TB tape archive will require manual processes or a mechanical tape library. And businesses need robust backup and archiving processes to make the most of tape’s advantages.

Benefits, limitations and developments of tape A single LTO-8 tape holds up to 12TB of data natively, with up to 30TB after compression. This is expected to rise to 48TB with LTO-10 and potentially, 192TB with LTO-12. And, as a removable media, there is no upper capacity limit on a tape system – IT teams can just add more cartridges. Although LTO tape systems are fairly expensive to buy – ranging from around $3,000 for a simple desktop unit to $5,000 and upwards for a rack-mount system – tapes themselves are cheap. Older-generation LTO-7 tapes cost £60-70 with 12TB LTO-8 tapes costing £90-100. The low cost of tape cartridges makes it an economical long-term storage medium, and allows organisations to make multiple copies of their backups. But the initial outlay is only part of the cost. The lifetime cost of tape is very low. Unlike a drive, an archived tape needs no power. And as long as tapes are stored correctly, they will not wear or deteriorate over time. As analysts at the Enterprise Strategy Group point out, higher-capacity tapes – with more data held on fewer cartridges – simplify workflows for larger datasets, further cutting operating costs. Another advantage of tape is that its areal density will allow for many more increases in storage density. Tape systems pack less data on the medium’s surface area than disk. That means, according to industry body Ultrium LTO, that tape stores around one-tenth of the data per square inch that disk does. This allows tape manufacturers to continue to increase storage capacity, without changing the physical dimensions of the drive or cartridge. Read more about tape Key storage choices: Cloud vs tape for archive storage? Tape still has benefits, such as an ‘air gap’ that can insulate archives from threats to data integrity. But what are the opportunities for cloud in tape’s traditional use cases?

Why tape-based backup is making a comeback. New technologies make venerable tape storage tech a smart choice for off-site backups and data archiving. Explore pros and cons, as well as how the pandemic affects tape use. Tape is also becoming faster. LTO-8 tapes can manage 360MBps data rates, or 750MBps compressed. That is fast enough for systems such as business intelligence or analytics to read archived data from tape, as well as to cut backup and recovery times. Tape is also more flexible than it used to be. It can now provide the medium for file system-like operation, via LTFS. Previous generations of tape systems used their own file formats and only worked with proprietary backup software, says Tony Lock at analysts Freeform Dynamics. “Before LTO, you had to recover from the existing format,” he says. “Now you don’t have to rely on old backup software.” Use of file systems also makes it easier to integrate tape into tiered storage with disk arrays and flash. The other main downsides of tape remain the reliance on manual or mechanical workflows, including potentially long restore times that still lag behind those of drives, and the need to manage the media carefully. Whether these are deal-breakers will depend on how an organisation uses tape. “You must have a very good plan for deploying a tape environment,” says Patrick Dekkers, storage specialist at Amsterdam’s University Medical Centre. “Not all data can be placed on tape. Sometimes it takes a bit more time to get data from tape instead of disks. It works best for large files that need long-term storage.”