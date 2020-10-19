D&I push should come from the top, says panel

When it comes to pushing for diversity and inclusion (D&I) within an organisation, there should be support from the top, a panel of experts has said.

Speaking at the online Black Tech Fest event, representatives from various tech firms suggested ways that the industry can push for diverse and inclusive teams, including constant education at board level, and developing a “long-term” strategy for change.

“Action comes from board level because you can have a great D&I lead, but I’ve spoken to many who don’t feel empowered to shift the needle,” said Julian Hall, founder of Ultra Education.

Recent research from BCS found an ongoing lack of diversity in the UK tech sector, with women making up about 17% of the IT industry in 2019, a figure that has grown by only 1% over the last five years.

About 8% of IT specialists are of Indian ethnicity, 2% from a black, African, Caribbean or black British background, and 2% from a Pakistani or Bangladeshi background.

Gaby Hersham, CEO and co-founder of Huckletree, said that when it comes to increasing the representation of black people and other under-represented groups in tech, “leadership behind any business needs to be participating” in conversations about topics such as attracting and retaining diverse talent, and anti-racism, both within the organisation and outside it with their peers, as well as making companies a “safe space” for employees to become activists.

After the murder of George Floyd in the US when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement was catapulted into the public eye, many companies released statements of support, but Hersham said many had “touched on [the topic] loosely and didn’t really follow it through”.

She added: “There are a lot of companies that are genuinely trying, but there are also a lot of companies that [just] did what they needed to do.”

As explained by Computer Weekly’s 2020 Most Influential Woman in UK Tech, Stemettes CEO Anne-Marie Imafidon, allyship is about actually taking action to push for positive change – there is no use being all talk and no action.

Hersham gave several tips to attract and retain diverse talent, including changing the places and ways that a company recruits people, and other “basics” such as “make sure that your job descriptions don’t have any problematic language – you want to make sure your website shows a diverse workforce”.

To retain talent, Hersham urged transparency in the processes that decide promotion and advancement, to make sure “everybody knows that they have access to the same opportunity and the same process”, as well as looking into sponsorship and mentorship for minority groups in the business to ensure they “have somebody that will promote them behind closed doors, will invite them into closed rooms”.