CIO interview: Generali’s Yanna Winter on the power of data integration

Yanna Winter is CIO of Italian insurance firm Generali, which operates 150 IT systems running in 20 countries. She describes her job as “complex with relatively modest budgets” and says: “It’s the most interesting job I have had in my life.”

Winter sees the role of IT in the insurance firm as identifying what the business wants from a functionality, regulatory and cost perspective. “Regulation is not optional,” she says. “Cost is not optional. Over the next four to five years, we don’t have bottomless pockets. We are all budget-centric. The budget gets fixed once a year.” But, she adds, there is flexibility on where the IT budget is spent.

Based in London, Winter is responsible for the IT across all of Generali’s UK businesses. She took on this responsibility 18 months ago, and admits that the IT her team manages is “complex” – she describes it as a multi-dimensional jigsaw.

Speed in getting the right data for the right reasons is at the heart of her new, multi-year IT strategy, which took a year to develop. Borrowing from military tactics, she says the IT strategy is about dividing, conquering and integrating. It involves four steps – integration, infrastructure, data and applications.

For 2020, the goal is to transform IT infrastructure. In 2021, Winter hopes to transform data in Generali. Application transformation is on the calendar for 2022.

“Only when our data transformation is finished will I be happy” Yanna Winter, Generali

In 2019, the first step of her multi-year plan began with IT integration. “Our previous enterprise service bus was 10 years old and nearing end of life,” she says. “We selected the MuleSoft suite in July 2019 to provide cloud-based iPaas [integration platform as a service] and API [application programming interface] management.”

If a large, complex monolithic system is the elephant in the room for almost every large-scale digital transformation initiative, Winter wants to be able to slice the elephant into buckets and create safe islands of stability.

From an integration perspective, this means that the IT team needed to provide the level of functionality required by the business through building blocks that surface functionality in large monolithic business systems. The approach she has adopted involved identifying the various components of the infrastructure – which pieces constitute business logic, which are back-end systems and which pieces can be swapped out.

Coping with coronavirus No amount of planning could have foreseen the crisis that has unfolded in 2020. As part of the IT infrastructure modernisation pillar in Winter’s strategy, Generali started ordering new IT equipment in January 2020. She says: “Everyone in the UK got a laptop, and these arrived a week before lockdown. We retained a small skeleton team to configure the new machines.” Along with the laptops, Winter says Generali put in place paperless office technologies and collaboration via Microsoft Teams. During the first weeks of the UK lockdown, the facility team was tasked with scanning paper documents in the office. The document-scanning task is now provided through a managed scanning service.

“Only when you open up a big application are you able to understand how to integrate,” says Winter. From her experience of the IT integration project, she stresses the importance of understanding the pain points and using APIs as a thin veneer sitting on top of the systems.

Data is another elephant in the room. For Winter, is not realistic to copy all data into one place, clean it and then not allow anyone to mess it up. She says: “I will not be able to physically copy and clean my data in one place. We need to know where the data is, where the systems are, and then integrate the systems and the data.”

The data transformation is something that keeps Winter awake at night. “Only when our data transformation is finished will I be happy,” she says. With the right data, she says the business can build new applications. IT can then decommission everything else.