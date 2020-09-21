CIO interview: Julie Berry of Saffery Champness advances business advisory role for IT

Professional services provision is a big part of the lifeblood of the UK economy. The country’s law and accountancy firms are some of the most attractive employers for graduates of all disciplines, from archaeology to zoology.

Julie Berry, IT partner at accountancy firm Saffery Champness, has a great deal of experience in the legal sector, too. She has been at Saffery Champness for two years, having previously worked at law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain for 27 years.

Saffery Champness is a top 20 firm of chartered accountants and registered fiduciaries. It has been in operation for over 160 years.

“What I really like about professional services is the client service,” says Berry. That much the two professions do have in common, but there is a big technology difference, she adds.

“If you look at the top 50 law firms, beyond the Magic Circle, there are lots of them, so software firms have a lot of clients to sell to. With accountancy firms, the gap between the top four and the next tier down, and the rest is much bigger, so there are fewer firms for software vendors to sell to,” she says. “I’ve been saying to my law firm IT director colleagues, ‘Don’t complain’.”

Both professions generate documents as easily as breathing. Those documents need to be managed, and preferably not just in Outlook and a Windows Directory – nor, in Berry’s view, in an on-premise system.

Cloud-first “I’ve been involved with document management for about 25 years, previously on-premise. When I came here, the journey to a new document management system was underway,” she says. “I am a great believer in cloud-first … none of us gets business strategic benefits from having servers in a comms room. It just doesn’t provide agility.” There is a more profound advantage, too, with respect to the nature of the job of the IT professional, that cloud provision of applications confers, she says. “In professional services, people and premises are our most expensive assets,” says Berry. “I don’t want my people doing transactional things. I want them advising the business and taking it forward. Or providing assurance that enables the business to do new things.” “In professional services, people and premises are our most expensive assets. I don’t want my people doing transactional things. I want them advising the business and taking it forward” Julie Berry, Saffery Champness Berry’s IT team, of around a dozen people, consists of an infrastructure team, members of which “are betwixt and between” with the move to cloud; an applications team; and a project manager. The applications team looks after software that falls into three buckets: the Office suite and the HR and finance systems; service line applications for accountancy-specific activities, such as audit, accounts and trusts; and client applications. That third group looks after the applications the firm’s clients use, such as Sage, QuickBooks and specialist products that deal with things like landed estates and farming, which have very different assets to deal with, such as crops and animals. “But, essentially, we’ve got a lot, which you wouldn’t have in a law firm,” she says. “Lawyers tend to deliver their goods in a Word file or maybe a PowerPoint presentation. So that is a difference.” The firm also has a specialist information security partner, Saepio. “That means we have a virtual CISO [chief information security officer],” says Berry.

Ease of use The cloud document management system the firm chose and implemented last year, NetDocuments, has stood it in good stead during the Covid-19 coronavirus public health crisis. “We would have struggled without it during the pandemic. It has enabled us to work from home without noticing a difference,” she says. “Before, we had a directory structure [in Microsoft Exchange] which was out of control, [with] people using sub-directories for storing documents and processes. Our mailboxes were out of control – exploding.” NetDocuments has also provided the benefit of shining a light on ways of working across the business which had been sub-optimal. “As much as we’ve put a document management system in place, it has also been a change programme,” adds Berry. The team selected the system in March 2019. “We wanted best of breed, and we wanted email integration,” she says. “That ruled out accountancy service line applications, such as that from WoltersKluwer.” The final choice was between M-Files and NetDocuments. “M-Files works with knowledge and information, not matters or instructions. It was a step too far for us. Also, the email integration to Outlook was through a third-party product – too many moving parts,” says Berry. The fact that NetDocuments has always been a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product is clear from the user interface and its consistency, she says, and that was a big advantage. “What made NetDocuments stand out from the competition is the overall user experience. We were impressed by the easy-to-use user interface and by how it mirrored the applications our staff use every day. We felt this was very important in getting employees to buy in to using a new system,” says Berry. The implementation project began in April 2019. “We had to be done by the first two weeks in November, because of the burden of tax advice we’re giving from that time,” she says. “We had it done by 21 October.”