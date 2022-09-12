Babble makes another double swoop

It has been a couple of months since serial acquirer Babble made its last double acquisition, and the cloud comms player has repeated that with another pair of deals.

Back in July, the firm swooped for Wakefield-based technology provider Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT, as well as Basildon-based mobile services provider ADSI.

This time around, the targets were Salisbury-based Berry Telecom, and Cavendish communications Group, which operates out of Newhaven. Both have a strong background in comms, security and networking, and will add greater depth to Babble’s portfolio.

These two deals take the running total of acquisitions made by Babble to 21 since 2019, and take it to six so far this year. That has put it on a footing that gave it £40m revenues last year and a widening coverage of the UK.

Berry comes with 1,700 customers, and Gamma, Microsoft and Mitel partner Cavendish has 700, which will now be targeted with additional services – but it also adds more reach for Babble in the South and South West.

“Berry and Cavendish have a strong track record of providing their customers with an exceptional level of service,” said Matt Parker, Babble CEO. “Where we will add value is bringing even more innovation and variety with the technology we can offer.

“We’re delighted to welcome more great talent into Babble, and together we can evolve the technology estates of our new customers to enable them to grow faster and more securely,” he added.