Babble makes it five acquisitions in Q1

Cloud player Babble has continued its policy of striking acquisitions in pairs, with the firm sealing two more deals.

The decision to add Midland Comms and Cloudstream Technology takes Babble to five deals struck in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

There’s little doubt the firm is one of the most acquisitive in the market, and is determined to bolster its position as a cloud solutions provider able to cover both IT and comms markets. A buy and build strategy has been in full swing for the past couple of years, with the firm adding more coverage and market depth to bolster its position.

The latest additions add a further £4.5m of revenues, at least 90% of which is recurring, which will help take Babble’s overall revenue run rate past £100m per year.

It also takes the customer base up to the 18,000 mark, providing the business with further coverage of small and medium-sized enterprise customers. The deals also add 30 staff to the Babble headcount.

The terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed, and neither of the latest additions commented on the move.

Tewkesbury-based Midland Comms has built up a 40-year pedigree, serving 500 customers across the Midlands with a range of comms and managed IT services offerings.