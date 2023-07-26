Babble buys again with more lined up for second half

Serial acquirer Babble has sealed a trio of deals to add further skills and market coverage to the business.

The theme of the latest deals is around communications, with the firm making the move for NTE, Talking Technology and Unicomm, bringing the total number of deals it has struck this year to eight, and 34 since 2018.

Babble also disclosed publicly for the first time a customer base asset purchase from Glasgow-based Simple Digital Solutions.

The latest targets are spread across the country, with comms and IT reseller NTE, based in Sunderland, specialising in business connectivity, UCaaS, data, mobile and network security solutions. Talking Technology operates out of an HQ in Croydon, and also specialises in delivering communication services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Finally, London-based Unicomm is a unified comms expert serving a customer base across the South East.

The latest acquisitions will add more than 2,100 customers and 30 staffers to Babble, and the firm has signalled that it expects a busy rest of the year on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) front, with 15 more deals in the pipeline, as it continues its buy-and-build strategy.

“Now more than ever, businesses are recognising the importance of technology in accelerating business productivity and profitability,” said Babble’s CEO, Matt Parker. “Our buy and build strategy brings together best-in-class cloud solutions and expertise across the UK, strengthening our national presence and ensuring our customers receive the support they need at a local level.

“The start of this year has been busy for Babble, with eight acquisitions and investment in additional resource, capacity, capability and expertise to serve our growing customer base,” he added. “We’re set to build on this success with further expansion in 2023, and remain on track for a record M&A year for Babble.”