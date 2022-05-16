Babble continues buy-and-build strategy with addition of Active

Babble has added more depth to its communications, mobile and cyber options after sealing a deal to pick up ITC solutions provider Active.

The move also expands its footprint in the north-west thanks to Active’s locations in Stockport and Ellesmere Port.

Babble is no stranger to using acquisitions as a way of growing the business, with this latest deal giving it access to a further 500 customers in the north that are purchasing a range of technologies, including unified comms and security.

Babble has struck a couple of other deals in the past 24 months to grow the business in the region, picking up Concert in 2021 and Lake the previous year.

Its buy and build strategy has been in full swing for five years, with the business sealing 17 acquisitions in the UK since 2018. That has put it on a footing that gave it £40m revenues last year and, with Active, access to a 5,000-strong customer base and coverage of most of the country.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to acquire a business of Active’s quality and that its CEO, Mark [Boyle], will be helping us on our ongoing journey. His experience of business in the north is unparalleled and we are both aligned in Babble’s mission to help ambitious businesses succeed in this region,” said Babble CEO Matt Parker.

“Whilst we’re growing rapidly, our core purpose continues to be to provide all our clients with the personalised and local service that they expect, regardless of where they are in the country. Our strategy of acquiring great businesses across the UK allows us to successfully do just that. Babble is going to continue to grow, which will only benefit our clients,” he added.

In response, Active CEO Mark Boyle said the tie-up would benefit both its staff and customers: “Being part of a company like Babble means we can provide an even better service to our customers and more opportunities to grow. We’ll make sure they continue to receive the same level of excellent service as before, with a seamless integration into the Babble family.”