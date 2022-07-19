Babble back on acquisition trail with double swoop

Serial acquirer Babble has made a double swoop to keep its buy and build strategy going, with deals to pick up firms in Yorkshire and Essex.

The cloud comms player has moved to add Wakefield-based technology provider Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT, as well as Basildon-based mobile services provider ADSI.

These two deals take the running total of acquisitions struck since 2018 to 19, which included nine last year and four already in 2022. The business now has coverage in the North, South, Midlands and Scotland.

These latest deals bring more UK geographical coverage, as well as more customers and skilled staff. Yorkshire Telecom and Biscuit IT has a customer base across the North of England that is 390 strong, and the business will add to Babble’s cyber and comms strengths. ADSI has a larger user base, of 4,650, across the South of England, and will bolster the mobile activities at Babble, making it O2’s second-largest dealer in the UK.

“Acquiring Yorkshire Telecom and ADSI is a real win for us,” said Matt Parker, Babble CEO. “Their customers are exciting, growing businesses with big ambitions and, aside from our own, are some of the most satisfied I’ve ever seen, which is a huge credit to them.

“Yorkshire Telecom and Biscuit IT’s specialism of comms and cyber, and ADSI’s excellent mobile platform, are areas where we feel we can add exceptional value for the businesses they serve,” he added.

“Making sure their customers continue to receive the same level of service will be our top priority throughout the onboarding process. We know our success depends on us continuing to provide our clients with the personalised and local service that they expect, regardless of where they are in the country. That’s what has taken us to where we are now and it’s something we’ll never lose sight of.”