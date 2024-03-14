FluidOne bolsters security position with SureCloud Cyber Services buy
Firm continues M&A activity in move to add more depth to security division with increased skills and penetration testing expertise
FluidOne has moved to bolster its security position with a deal to pick up SureCloud Cyber Services.
The cloud player’s Cyber Security Associates (CSA) division has made the move to bring on board a business with Crest and NCSC Check certified penetration testing and specialist cyber risk consulting.
The tie-up will bolster CSA’s proposition and provide it with more expertise to put in front of customers.
SureCloud Cyber Services was an arm of SureCloud, and the move to divest the business has been made following a decision to focus on its Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software offerings.
FluidOne established CSA back in 2020 to make sure it could provide a robust offering that would demonstrate to customers its credentials in that area. The operation is led by Dave Woodfine, former commander of the MOD Cyber Defence Unit, and focuses on monitoring and detection.
The SureCloud acquisition adds a further team of 28 employees, led by commercial director Ben Jepson, into the fold, and takes the FluidOne group to £109m revenue and 500 employees, with over 50% now in IT and cyber security.
FluidOne’s CEO, Russell Horton, will become chairman of SureCloud Cyber Services, with FluidOne directors Simon Ward, Chris Rogers and Roy Hastings becoming board directors.
Building on expertise
Horton said it had been attracted by the track record and culture of the business, and would be building on its expertise. “We will work together to deliver a world-class cyber Centre of Excellence that together with the other FluidOne pillars will strengthen our range of Connected Cloud Solutions,” he said.
In response, Jepson at SureCloud Cyber Services said that becoming part of a larger, security-focused operation could only be a benefit to customers and staff.
“I am extremely excited at the prospect of integrating with one of the best cyber providers in the UK,” he said. “Prior to the acquisition process, we have worked on a number of joint bids with CSA, and it became immediately apparent that both businesses had a complementary service portfolio and were an excellent cultural fit.
“Having a home in a fast-growing business dedicated to cyber will enable us to provide clear career paths for our current people and attract new talent – both of which will enable us to increase the value delivered to our joint customers,” said Jepson.
Woodfine, founder and managing director of Cyber Security Associates, said the acquisition would provide it with more depth around penetration testing and increase the bases it could cover for customers. “The addition of Crest and Check certified testing alongside a team who understand the specialism of cyber in operational technology and the payment card industry will accelerate the growth of CSA this year and beyond,” he said.
FluidOne, along with the likes of Air IT and Babble, have been some of the most acquisitive channel firms in recent times, as they look to build a deeper and wider UK presence.
In the past year alone, it has snapped up MSP, Highlander Computing Solutions and Projectfive, as well as Brighton-based Computer and Network Consultants.