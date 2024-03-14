FluidOne bolsters security position with SureCloud Cyber Services buy

FluidOne has moved to bolster its security position with a deal to pick up SureCloud Cyber Services.

The cloud player’s Cyber Security Associates (CSA) division has made the move to bring on board a business with Crest and NCSC Check certified penetration testing and specialist cyber risk consulting.

The tie-up will bolster CSA’s proposition and provide it with more expertise to put in front of customers.

SureCloud Cyber Services was an arm of SureCloud, and the move to divest the business has been made following a decision to focus on its Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software offerings.

FluidOne established CSA back in 2020 to make sure it could provide a robust offering that would demonstrate to customers its credentials in that area. The operation is led by Dave Woodfine, former commander of the MOD Cyber Defence Unit, and focuses on monitoring and detection.

The SureCloud acquisition adds a further team of 28 employees, led by commercial director Ben Jepson, into the fold, and takes the FluidOne group to £109m revenue and 500 employees, with over 50% now in IT and cyber security.

FluidOne’s CEO, Russell Horton, will become chairman of SureCloud Cyber Services, with FluidOne directors Simon Ward, Chris Rogers and Roy Hastings becoming board directors.