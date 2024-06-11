FluidOne refinances to support growth ambitions

Connect cloud player FluidOne has refinanced the business to get the firm into a position to achieve significant growth in the next few years.

The firm is looking to treble in size in five years, and has agreed a package with Pemberton Asset Management to lay down long-term refinancing for the business.

As a result, the package includes funds for M&A activity to help grow the business, with FluidOne indicating it has plans to acquire on a regular basis going forward.

The firm last dipped its toes in the M&A waters back in December, when it picked up Brighton-based Computer and Network Consultants to add more southern-managed service coverage.

The idea of tripling the business probably won’t daunt the firm, which has managed to quadruple its operations since it got backing from Livingbridge in 2019, which supported an MBO led by CEO Russell Horton.

FluidOne has grown to revenues of £109m, making eight acquisitions to fuel that growth and position the firm as a leading security-focused MSP.

Those acquisitions have fuelled growth, and in the past couple of years it picked up Highlander Computing, Objective, Marathon and managed SD-WAN player SAS Global Communications. The theme of its acquisitions has been to add more technology expertise to bolster a managed services offering, as well as adding more UK coverage and industry expertise.