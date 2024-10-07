Getronics ushers in fresh CEO to drive growth

Getronics has signalled that it is starting a fresh chapter with the shuffling of its executive team and the appointment of a fresh CEO.

Since last November, Andre Ribbens has been at the helm of the business acting as interim CEO of Getronics. He will remain with the firm moving into a position as chief operating officer.

Ribbens has been in the hot seat while the channel player goes through a period of strategic realignment, with the recent refinancing by Cheyne Capital.

With the business gaining a solid financial foundation, the decision has been made to bring a fresh CEO on board in the form of Stuart Deignan.

His CV stretches over two-and-a-half decades and includes executive positions taken across Europe, LATAM and Asia. He has gained experience at a host of businesses, including Globant, ThoughtWorks, Logica, CGI, and Wipro. He has a brief to keep growth coming and make strategic investments to help support the business goals.

“I am excited to join Getronics at such a positive moment in its journey. With a strong financial foundation and an incredibly talented team, the company is well-positioned to accelerate our growth plans and deliver next-generation solutions for our clients,” said Deignan.

Laurie Mcilwee, chair of the board, shared some of the expectations the firm had for its fresh CEO: “With the financial stability achieved, Getronics now has a robust platform for future growth. Stuart’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the company, and I am confident that his leadership will propel us toward even greater success.”

The board also thanked Ribbens, COO of Getronics, for the contribution as interim CEO. He gave his backing to the newly installed boss, saying: “Stuart’s extensive industry experience will accelerate our growth and help keep us at the forefront of technological innovation for our clients.”

Elsewhere in the industry, hosting specialist Fasthosts has been changing its leadership, welcoming Rupert Bedell as its new CEO. He comes into a firm that currently manages over 1.1 million domains and hosts more than 10,000 servers across its UK datacentres.

He also has a CV that covers 25 years, with stints at the likes of American Express, NatWest, and HSBC. Simon Yeoman, the outgoing CEO, will remain in an advisory capacity until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“My focus will be to build on this strong foundation, driving innovation while ensuring we continue to deliver outstanding service and support to our customers, regardless of their size or industry,” said Bedell.