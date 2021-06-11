CIO interview: John Hunter of Council of Europe takes cloud route to document management

John Hunter, CIO of the Council of Europe, is intensely proud of the IT profession for its work during the pandemic, and of the organisation for which he works.

Indeed, the demonstration of the value of IT is among the few upsides he is prepared to identify from the Covid-19 pandemic. “There’s not that much in the way of upside,” he says. “But it has helped IT departments show to the business how hugely important what we do is. And it has also helped us to push our IT strategy. One of the big success stories was that the business switched over overnight to everybody working from home.”

And Hunter is proud to work for the Council of Europe.

Founded in 1949, the council comprises 47 member states, 28 of which are members of the European Union. It promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law through international conventions and makes recommendations through independent expert monitoring bodies. Its major bodies include the Committee of Ministers, Parliamentary Assembly, European Court of Human Rights, the Commissioner for Human Rights and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

To manage and store its wealth of documents, the council had been using Microsoft Public folders, shared drives and SharePoint.

Hunter recounts how this created security and compliance issues as documents were being storied in nine different repositories. It was also extremely difficult for staff to find out where the final versions of documents were located.

He says it became their aim “to store all working documents in a single, shareable DMS [document management system] that can be directly managed in terms of security, access and folder structure by the different departments within the organisation”, adding: “Having a central DMS to store documents means we will be able adopt common working methods and best practice.”

Since March 2020, the organisation has been using a cloud-based DMS, NetDocuments, to enable documents to be discovered, accessed and shared remotely from offices in more than 23 countries and by over 6,000 external users. The plan is to have all the users on the system by June 2021.

NetDocuments has migrated up to 40 million documents to the new system. As part of this process, it has helped the council move its data outside the UK and into a new datacentre in Germany.

Hunter says: “Brexit meant that our data was going to be stored in the UK, and so outside the EU, and we got slightly concerned about data protection issues.

“NetDocuments accelerated the process of rolling out [the system] from their German datacentre. We waited six months for that to get up and running, but I think we made the right choice at the time. For me, as IT director, I was a bit concerned that maybe the British government would change their data protection [regime], and we just felt it was much safer to store our data here [in the EU], after some legal advice.”