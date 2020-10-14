Interxion invests in growing its Austrian colocation presence with Vienna campus expansion

Digital Realty-owned colocation provider Interxion is continuing to build out its European datacentre footprint by expanding its presence within the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The company, which became part of Digital Realty in October 2019, has acquired the freehold to a piece of land, located approximately one kilometre away from its existing datacentre campus in Vienna, which is expected to add an additional 40 megawatts of IT load capacity to its colocation footprint.

Once the development of the datacentre on the site is complete, it will be connected to Interxion’s pre-existing Viennese datacentres, which the company claims is the most “highly connected” colocation campus in central and eastern Europe.

This is on the basis that it houses 120 carriers, four internet exchanges and provides tenants with direct access to seven different cloud platform providers’ services, which form part of its interconnection networking hub, PlatformDigital.

“The expansion of our Vienna campus will enable Interxion to offer local and global service providers additional data centre capacity to seamlessly expand their services in the region via PlatformDigital,” said Martin Madlo, managing director for Austria at Interxion.

“At the same time, we will continue to support Austrian enterprises as they roll out their hybrid IT infrastructure by combining leading cloud services, global connectivity and Interxion’s colocation solutions.”

Once complete, the campus will be known as Digital Park – Paukerwerkstrasse, with Madlo confirming the site’s operations will be optimised from a sustainability and green power perspective.

“We have been using renewable energy sources to power our datacentres in Austria for over 10 years, and we will continue to evaluate every available option to further optimise the energy efficiency of our new project,” he said.

News of Interxion’s expansion follows the publication of a report into how the make-up of the European colocation market is changing as demand for datacentre capacity continues to soar as enterprises accelerate their adoption of cloud-based services.

The report, co-published by global property consultancy Knight Frank and datacentre market watcher DC Byte, talked about how this trend is fuelling the emergence of secondary and tertiary datacentre hubs across Europe, outside of the main colocation hubs of London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris.

This is as a direct consequence of the hyperscale cloud and internet service giants rushing to provide enterprises with locally hosted access to cloud services for latency and data protection reasons by building a datacentre presence in a wider range of European cities.

The expansion of Interxion’s Vienna site would fit with this trend, and comes hot on the heels of firm’s previous business expansion into Croatia, which was announced in September 2020.