Digital Realty and Interxion gun for market leader Equinix through colocation mega-merger

Colocation giants Digital Realty and Interxion are embarking on a mega-merger that is on course to become the biggest acquisition in datacentre history, once the $8.4bn deal completes.

The offer, which is still subject to approval by the shareholders of both companies, will enable Digital Realty to expand its presence within the European market, where it already operates sites of its own in London and Dublin, by adding Interxion’s 53 carrier neutral colocation facilities to its portfolio.

It will also mark a significant step in Digital Realty’s ongoing efforts to reposition itself, as it moves to expand beyond its roots as a wholesale colocation provider to focus on the delivery of interconnection-focused offerings and services too.

Given how expansive Digital Realty’s presence is outside of Europe, the acquisition of Interxion’s assets makes a lot of sense, said its CEO William Stein, who will continue to lead the company once the acquisition closes.

“This strategic and complementary transaction builds upon Digital Realty’s established foundation of serving market demand for colocation, scale and hyperscale requirements in the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and leverages Interxion’s European colocation and interconnection expertise, enhancing the combined company’s capabilities to enable customers to solve for the full spectrum of datacentre requirements across a global platform,” he said.

Combining the firm’s assets will also pave the way, he continued, for the pair to create a “global platform” to fulfil the colocation requirements of multinational customers, in both the enterprise and hyperscale space.

The latter group’s appetite for colocation capacity is regularly cited as driving force behind the record levels of take-up of datacentre capacity within Europe over the last few years, as internet service providers and cloud firms seek to build out their presence in the continent.

This trend is being driven in large part by recent changes to the data protection landscape across Europe, which have seen users prioritise the use of locally-hosted cloud and internet services, while colocation effectively offers them a fast-track means of meeting that demand.

According to Digital Realty, combining their datacentre assets means the firms will be in a position to provide low-latency access to their customers’ services to approximately 70% gross domestic product in Europe.

And this could be set to increase further, as Interxion already has a number of datacentre developments still under construction that are set for completion within the next 24 months, and will increase its critical load capacity by 40%.

Once the merger completes, Interxion CEO David Ruberg will retain his title while overseeing the operations of the two firm’s combined Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, which will continue trading as “Interxion – a Digital Realty company”.