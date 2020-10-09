Datacentre sustainability tipped to become competitive differentiator for colo community by 2023

The global colocation community expects sustainability to become an important source of competitive difference between operators in the next three years, suggests data from analyst house 451 Research.

The market watcher quizzed more than 800 datacentre service operators from around the world about their opinions on sustainability, and what plans they have in place to improve the environmental friendliness of their facilities, as part of a research project commissioned by Schneider Electric.

More than half (57%) of the operators questioned predicted that sustainability will become an increasingly important competitive differentiator for them in the years to come, while 26% said they think it already is presently. Even so, less than half (43%) of the poll participants said they have sustainability-focused “strategic initiatives” and “efficiency improvements” planned for their infrastructure, despite operators acknowledging this to be an area of growing importance to their clients.

This evidenced by the responses operators gave when asked why they were choosing to prioritise sustainability initiatives, with “customer requirements” name-checked as the predominant driver by more than a quarter of respondents.

The second most common driver was a want to improve the long-term operational resiliency of their facilities, flagged by 40% of respondents, whereas 10% said they were banking on sustainability to bring in efficiency-related cost-savings.

On the “customer requirements” point, Daniel Bizo, senior research analyst at 451 Research, said sustainability is major topic of discussion in the datacentre sector, and is clearly “high on the priority list” for operators, but they must ensure their actions are keeping pace with client expectations.

“Ultimately, expectations from customers, regulators and the public at large will only become more pressing as the effects of climate change become more pronounced,” he said. “As global datacenter infrastructure grows in response to higher demand for digital services, so does interest in its considerable environmental impact.”

Digging deeper into the data In the accompanying report, Bizo expands on these points further by referencing how quickly demand for datacentres is increasing across the globe, and – in line with this – so too is the amount of power the sector consumes. With these trends tipped to continue for the foreseeable, the sector has already started to attract the attention of regulators and the general public. At the same time, sustainability is an issue of growing importance for corporations in various sectors, said Bizo, in the report. To reinforce this point, Bizo referenced the uptick in the number of firms listed on the S&P 500 stock market index that now publish sustainability reports of their own, from 20% in 2011 to 86% in 2018. “The mushrooming of datacentres has attracted attention to the growth in their resource consumption, however. In recent years, both regulators and the public have become more curious about the environmental impact of popular online services such as streaming videos, browsing content-rich social media and playing online games,” the report stated. “Although the world’s largest technology companies invite the most scrutiny, general awareness of datacentres and their environmental impact is growing fast as a result, raising the environmental standards expected of multi-tenanted datacentre partners. “In the coming years, major technology players and their datacentre providers will need to answer questions about their sustainability practices and demonstrate they do everything within their power to improve. IT vendors and cloud service providers are instrumental in bringing about a world economy that is gentler on the environment by improving efficiencies in virtually all industries, which includes enterprise IT,” the report continued.