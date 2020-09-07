AI Summit 2020: Regulating AI for the common good

Artificial intelligence requires carefully considered regulation to ensure technologies balance cooperation and competition for the greater good, according to expert speakers at the AI Summit 2020.

As a general purpose technology, artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in a staggering array of contexts, with many advocates framing its rapid development as a cooperative endeavour for the benefit of all humanity.

The United Nations, for example, launched it’s AI for Good initiative in 2017, while the French and Chinese governments talk of “AI for Humanity” and “AI for the benefit of mankind” respectively – rhetoric echoed by many other governments and supra-national bodies across the world.

On the other hand, these same advocates also use language and rhetoric that emphasises the competitive advantages AI could bring in the more narrow pursuit of national interest.

“Just as in international politics, there’s a tension between an agreed aspiration to build AI for humanity, and for the common good, and the more selfish and narrow drive to compete to have advantage,” said Allan Dafoe, director of the Centre for the Governance of AI at Oxford University, speaking at the AI Summit, which took place online this week.

Speaking on whether AI can empower non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and benefit social good, Stijn Broecke, a senior economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), added the ferocity of competition in AI could lead to a “very unequal future”.

“One of the big risks in AI is that it leads to a winner-takes-all dynamic in competition, where some firms are capable of developing the technologies much faster than others,” he said. “They have access to data, they can invest in the tools, and in the end it leads to increased concentration in the labour market. This concentration in the labour market has the potential for huge negative consequences in terms of inequality, reduced number of jobs, reduced quality of jobs and reduced pay working conditions.”

Uneven development and deployment Broecke added that OECD countries are already experiencing sharp rises in inequality, as well as a concurrent polarisation of their labour markets, something that will only be exacerbated by the uneven development and deployment of AI technologies. “The emerging evidence on AI also shows that the people who benefit most are high skilled people because AI complements them, and so their wages increase and so it leads to an increase in inequality in the labour market,” he said. To break these dynamics and prevent a further spread of “techno-nationalism”, Dafoe believes we must collectively define what the responsible governance of AI technologies looks like. “Unfortunately, being a responsible actor is not going to be easy because governance of AI is not easy,” he said. “AI is a general purpose technology, and general purpose technologies have a set of properties which make them difficult to govern and to achieve certain aims without other by-product consequences.” He added that the “social and other consequences of AI tend to be fast-changing and dynamic, which makes it hard for policymakers to devise a single solution that works in an ongoing way”.