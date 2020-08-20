First computers that led to a career in IT

The computer industry is forever looking for highly skilled individuals who can work in maths and data and have a grounding in computing. The latest GCSE results show that 33.6% of this year’s candidates achieved GCSE grade 7 and above at maths, while 61.9% achieved grade 7 or above in computer science.

Children and young people fall into programming for all manner of reasons, but having access to a computer is essential for anyone wishing to take up a career in IT. Computer Weekly has been finding out how people began their journey towards a career in IT.

Brian Runciman, head of content and insight at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said: “I played with a ZX80, like most people my age, and have happy memories of loading programs via a tape player in a mere 20 minutes, or typing them in, all the while learning the importance of accurate key strikes.

“But my first ‘proper’ computing experience was on a Research Machines 380z. I got to learn Basic by trying to animate a Starship Enterprise in blocky black and white – not terribly successfully. In the end, for my computer studies GSE coursework, I simply programmed an electronic dice.”

Computer Weekly reader Gordon Jackson said: “I was working for ICL (International Computers Ltd) on their 2900 range of mainframes when the first Sinclair ZX80 came out, closely followed by the ZX81, but my first home computer was a Dragon 32 (copy of the Tandy TRS-80).

“I used this to learn Basic and then went on to design an electronic interface to test circuit boards from petrol pumps. I used that money to buy a second-hand BBC micro and built interfaces for that to drive electronic displays. By this time, ICL had been bought out by Fujitsu and the IBM PC began to dominate.”